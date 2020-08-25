Navajo Nation election officials reopen filing period for several offices
FARMINGTON — The number of vacant seats for the Navajo Nation general election has prompted election officials to reopen the filing period.
The Navajo Board of Election Supervisors authorized on Aug. 24 to open again the filing period for the remaining vacant positions only and for a limited number of days, according to a public service announcement posted on the Navajo Election Administration website.
"The Navajo Board of Election Supervisors and the Navajo Election Administration want to give people time to apply for the various positions that still need to be filed for," the announcement states.
There are 78 vacancies for chapter government seats and 10 seats open for school boards. The filing period will reopen on Aug. 26 at 8 a.m. and close on Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
Candidacy applications will be accepted at the agency election offices in Shiprock and Crownpoint, and in Chinle, Tuba City and Window Rock in Arizona.
For more information, contact the Navajo Election Administration at navajoelections@navajo-nsn.gov.
Candidates had from July 28 to Aug. 10 to file paperwork for the offices of chapter president, vice president, secretary-treasurer and alternative forms of government and memberships on grazing committees, land boards, school boards, farm boards and the election board.
The Nov. 3 general election will be by plurality vote, which is a system under which the winner of an election is the candidate who receives the highest number of votes.
There was no primary election this month because it was canceled by the Navajo Nation Council over concerns about the new coronavirus.
Open seats in Northern Agency
Aneth Chapter
Farm board member
Cove Chapter
Secretary-treasurer
Mexican Water Chapter
Vice president
Grazing committee member
Nenahnezad Chapter
Farm board member
Newcomb Chapter
Secretary-treasurer
Rock Point Chapter
Farm board member
San Juan Chapter
Grazing committee member
Toadlena-Two Grey Hills Chapter
Secretary-treasurer
Upper Fruitland Chapter
Secretary-treasurer
Agency at-large
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors
Northern Navajo Schools board – Shiprock, Nenahnezad, Upper Fruitland and San Juan chapters
Red Valley and Cove chapters – Farm board member
Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.
