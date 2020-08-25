Navajo Nation election officials reopen filing period for several offices

FARMINGTON — The number of vacant seats for the Navajo Nation general election has prompted election officials to reopen the filing period.

The Navajo Board of Election Supervisors authorized on Aug. 24 to open again the filing period for the remaining vacant positions only and for a limited number of days, according to a public service announcement posted on the Navajo Election Administration website.

"The Navajo Board of Election Supervisors and the Navajo Election Administration want to give people time to apply for the various positions that still need to be filed for," the announcement states.

There are 78 vacancies for chapter government seats and 10 seats open for school boards. The filing period will reopen on Aug. 26 at 8 a.m. and close on Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

Candidacy applications will be accepted at the agency election offices in Shiprock and Crownpoint, and in Chinle, Tuba City and Window Rock in Arizona.

For more information, contact the Navajo Election Administration at navajoelections@navajo-nsn.gov.

Candidates had from July 28 to Aug. 10 to file paperwork for the offices of chapter president, vice president, secretary-treasurer and alternative forms of government and memberships on grazing committees, land boards, school boards, farm boards and the election board.

The Nov. 3 general election will be by plurality vote, which is a system under which the winner of an election is the candidate who receives the highest number of votes.

There was no primary election this month because it was canceled by the Navajo Nation Council over concerns about the new coronavirus.

Open seats in Northern Agency

Aneth Chapter

Farm board member

Cove Chapter

Secretary-treasurer

Mexican Water Chapter

Vice president

Grazing committee member

Nenahnezad Chapter

Farm board member

Newcomb Chapter

Secretary-treasurer

Rock Point Chapter

Farm board member

San Juan Chapter

Grazing committee member

Toadlena-Two Grey Hills Chapter

Secretary-treasurer

Upper Fruitland Chapter

Secretary-treasurer

Agency at-large

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors

Northern Navajo Schools board – Shiprock, Nenahnezad, Upper Fruitland and San Juan chapters

Red Valley and Cove chapters – Farm board member

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

