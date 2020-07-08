CLOSE

A firefighting helicopter travels above the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire has reached 83% containment, according to the fire management report on July 8. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

GALLUP — Firefighters continue to make steady progress toward fully containing the Wood Springs 2 fire on the Navajo Nation.

The lighting-caused fire remains at 12,861 acres and is at 83% containment as of July 8, according to the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5.

As containment increases, smoke is expected to decrease but there remain areas inside the fire zone, which comprises the chapters of Sawmill, Kinlichee and Nazlini, that could ignite and produce smoke, the report states.

The air quality report for northeast Arizona shows air quality remaining good for San Juan County.

Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire is seen on June 29 from a lookout point in Nazlini, Arizona. The fire has reached 83% containment, according to the fire management report on July 8. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

However, the report explains that as high pressure starts to return to area on July 8 and increase the next day, it could lead to increased smoke from unburned areas.

The fire management report states firefighters are working to restore areas disturbed by containment and suppression activities and they are "focused on restoring the landscape to prevent adverse erosion along fire lines as well as to enhance, to the most extent possible, the aesthetics of the landscape.

Additional activity by crews include securing and monitoring the remaining portions of uncontained fire line across Monument Canyon and on the eastern side of the fire, south of Navajo Route 26.

Fire activity continues to occur in the Kinlichee and Nazlini chapters. Both chapters have land in the Fluted Rock area, which remains under high alert for evacuation due to the fire.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

