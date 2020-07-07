CLOSE
Wood Springs 2 fire grows to 5,000 acres on Navajo Nation
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Rangers from the Navajo Department of Fish and Wildlife manage a roadblock on Navajo Route 7 in Sawmill, Arizona on June 29. Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire is pictured in the background.
Rangers from the Navajo Department of Fish and Wildlife manage a roadblock on Navajo Route 7 in Sawmill, Arizona on June 29. Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire is pictured in the background. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Sisters Harriette Leuppe, left, and Darlene Leuppe talk about the smoke plume from the Wood Springs 2 fire, which they can see from their residences in Kinlichee Chapter on June 29.
Sisters Harriette Leuppe, left, and Darlene Leuppe talk about the smoke plume from the Wood Springs 2 fire, which they can see from their residences in Kinlichee Chapter on June 29. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire rises above pine trees on June 29 in the Fluted Rock area near Sawmill, Arizona.
Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire rises above pine trees on June 29 in the Fluted Rock area near Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
U.S. Forest Service vehicles are pictured on June 29 in the Fluted Rock area near Sawmill, Arizona. Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire is visible.
U.S. Forest Service vehicles are pictured on June 29 in the Fluted Rock area near Sawmill, Arizona. Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire is visible. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Goats wait for transportation away from a summer camp in the Fluted Rock area near Kinlichee, Arizona. The animals and their owner were under evacuation from the Wood Springs 2 fire on June 29.
Goats wait for transportation away from a summer camp in the Fluted Rock area near Kinlichee, Arizona. The animals and their owner were under evacuation from the Wood Springs 2 fire on June 29. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire is seen on June 29 from a lookout point in Nazlini, Arizona. The fire was reported at 5,816 acres as of June 30.
Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire is seen on June 29 from a lookout point in Nazlini, Arizona. The fire was reported at 5,816 acres as of June 30. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Wood Springs 2 fire, burning east of Nazlini, Arizona, on June 29.
An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Wood Springs 2 fire, burning east of Nazlini, Arizona, on June 29. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Community members watch the smoke plume from the Wood Springs 2 fire on June 29 from a lookout point in Nazlini, Arizona.
Community members watch the smoke plume from the Wood Springs 2 fire on June 29 from a lookout point in Nazlini, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Smoke rises from the Wood Springs 2 fire on the Navajo Nation in northeast Arizona as an air tanker flies nearby on June 29.
Smoke rises from the Wood Springs 2 fire on the Navajo Nation in northeast Arizona as an air tanker flies nearby on June 29. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A Bureau of Land Management truck turns onto Navajo Route 26 on June 29 near Wood Springs, Arizona.
A Bureau of Land Management truck turns onto Navajo Route 26 on June 29 near Wood Springs, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
An air tanker flies above the Wood Springs 2 fire, east of Nazlini, Arizona, on June 29.
An air tanker flies above the Wood Springs 2 fire, east of Nazlini, Arizona, on June 29. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A ranger from the Navajo Department of Fish and Wildlife tells a community member on June 29 that Navajo Route 7 in Sawmill, Arizona is closed due to the Wood Springs 2 fire.
A ranger from the Navajo Department of Fish and Wildlife tells a community member on June 29 that Navajo Route 7 in Sawmill, Arizona is closed due to the Wood Springs 2 fire. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A helicopter and tanker are pictured on June 29 in a helispot next to the junction of Navajo Route 26 and Navajo Route 27 near Wood Springs, Arizona. Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire is visible.
A helicopter and tanker are pictured on June 29 in a helispot next to the junction of Navajo Route 26 and Navajo Route 27 near Wood Springs, Arizona. Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire is visible. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
An air tanker responds to the Wood Springs 2 fire, burning east of Nazlini, Arizona, on June 29.
An air tanker responds to the Wood Springs 2 fire, burning east of Nazlini, Arizona, on June 29. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire on the Navajo Nation in northeast Arizona fills the sky as an air tanker flies nearby on June 29.
Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire on the Navajo Nation in northeast Arizona fills the sky as an air tanker flies nearby on June 29. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    GALLUP — Firefighters continue to gain ground on the Wood Springs 2 Fire on the Navajo Nation with smoke remaining close to the fire area.

    Containment increased to 76%, and the fire has burned 12,861 acres in the chapters of Sawmill, Kinlichee and Nazlini in the Arizona portion of the reservation, according to the July 7 report by the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5.

    The fire management team report states that firefighters have held the fire west of Navajo Route 7 and north of overhead power lines, which is a high-voltage transmission line located west of Sawmill, Arizona.

    An analysis of the fire behavior showed that hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast for July 7 might increase fire activity.

    According to the air quality report for northeast Arizona, smoke is expected to continue to decrease, but pockets of unburned material inside the fire perimeter could ignite and produce columns of smoke.

    Trending now: New Mexico travel questions answered

    That smoke is likely to remain in low-lying areas near the fire zone with air quality remaining good for San Juan County.

    Additional details from the report state that crews have completed a fire line from the southwest corner along the west side of the fire to Navajo Route 26 and on the southeast side to Sage House Wash, located west of Oak Creek Mountain.

    Firefighters have also built approximately three miles of fire line on the north end of the fire between Monument Canyon to Navajo Route 7 and along the road.

    "There are still several sections of uncontained fire line on the west side of the fire across Monument Canyon, and on the eastern side of the fire south of Navajo Route 26," the update states.

    Others are reading: Man accused of firing gun at woman, child

    Personnel will start to restore land disturbed by efforts to contain the fire and will monitor areas inside the fire zone that are still burning.

    During the town hall meeting on July 7 for the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on Facebook, tribal President Jonathan Nez explained that he and Vice President Myron Lizer attended a briefing about the fire earlier that morning. 

    "On behalf of the Navajo people, we thanked the fire personnel for helping slow down the fire. … Thank you to the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 and all the partners and all the resources that are there," Nez said.

    He added that management of the fire will return to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region Wildland Fire and Aviation Management later this week. 

    Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2020/07/07/wood-springs-2-fire-containment-increases-management-transition/5391313002/