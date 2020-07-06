CLOSE

Here are five important fire safety tips.

GALLUP — Containment continues to increase on the Wood Springs 2 fire burning west of Sawmill, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation.

The update on July 6 by the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 states the fire perimeter had no growth on July 5 and remains west of Navajo Route 7.

July 6 had high potential for spot fires because of increased temperatures, lack of measurable rain and low relative humidity.

Fire crews on the ground and firefighting aircraft will be on the lookout for spot fires and will continue to build, maintain and secure fire lines in the northwest portion of the fire and along the overhead power line, which is part of the system operated by the Arizona Public Service Company.

While there are pockets of unburned vegetation inside the perimeter that could ignite and produce smoke columns, overall smoke activity is expected to be less than previous days.

The fire and smoke map operated by the U.S. Forest Service's Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program showed at 1 p.m. on July 6 smoke impacting the immediate area surrounding the fire, including Navajo, New Mexico.

The lightning-caused fire started on June 27 and has been fueled by piñon juniper, ponderosa pine, sage and grass to increase to 12,840 acres.

No injuries have been reported but the fire has destroyed four corrals and one building and one hogan received minor damage from flames.

"Firefighters are working with local resource personnel to identify any suppression repair work needed to begin restoring the land to its previous condition prior to suppression actions on the fire," the update states.

Residents in Sawmill are no longer on high alert for evacuation.

The executive order by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez that closed the fire area to the public remains in effect.

Road closures continue for Navajo Route 7 from Sawmill to Three Turkey Ruin Junction and Navajo Route 26 from where it meets with Navajo Route 27 to Navajo Route 7.

The update states that Navajo Route 27 and Navajo Route 201 are open.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

At center, Lino Baca with the Southwest Incident Management Team 5's Division Alpha talks about the Wood Springs 2 fire with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, left, and Vice President Myron Lizer on July 1.
Fire burns an area alongside Navajo Route 7 on July 1. The Wood Springs 2 fire is 5% contained and located west of Sawmill, Arizona.
Wildland firefighters continue the response to the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 near Sawmill, Arizona.
Wildland firefighters conducted back burn activities to combat the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 alongside Navajo Route 7 near Sawmill, Arizona.
The sun is visible through smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire is five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, left, and Vice President Myron Lizer, right, meet members of the Prescott Hotshots on July 1. The wildland firefighters were working an area of the Wood Springs 2 fire, burning west of Sawmill, Arizona.
A firefighting helicopter travels above ponderosa pine as part of the response to the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire continues to burn west of Sawmill, Arizona.
A wildland firefighter obtains water for a fire engine belonging to the Three Rivers Wildland Firefighters on July 1 in the area of the Wood Springs 2 fire, burning west of Sawmill, Arizona.
A firefighting helicopter travels above the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire is burning five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona.
Livestock owners have been transporting their animals from areas near the Wood Springs 2 fire, located west of Sawmill, Arizona. This bull was waiting to continue its ride away from the fire zone on July 1.
Fire activity from the Wood Springs 2 fire is pictured on July 1. The fire is five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona.
A firefighting helicopter is among the resources battling the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 near Sawmill, Arizona.
Craig Tsosie, incident commander with Apache County District 2, updates Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, left, about the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire is burning approximately five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona.
Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire covers the overhead power line operated by Arizona Public Service Company on July 1.
Fire and smoke activity from the Wood Springs 2 fire is pictured on July 1. The fire is five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona.
Wildland firefighters talk with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and members of their staff on July 1. Smoke is visible from the Wood Springs 2 fire.
A cabin remains untouched by the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 in an area west of Sawmill, Arizona.
A tanker from the Navajo Nation Fire Department travels the dirt road underneath overhead power line located west of Sawmill, Arizona on July 1. The department is helping with response to the wildfire.
A ranger sergeant with the Navajo Department of Resource Enforcement provides information about the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1.
A firefighting helicopter flies above the fire zone on July 1 for the Wood Springs 2 fire, located west of Sawmill, Arizona.
