CLOSE
Agencies continue response to Wood Springs 2 fire, Navajo leaders visit ...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

At center, Lino Baca with the Southwest Incident Management Team 5's Division Alpha talks about the Wood Springs 2 fire with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, left, and Vice President Myron Lizer on July 1.
At center, Lino Baca with the Southwest Incident Management Team 5's Division Alpha talks about the Wood Springs 2 fire with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, left, and Vice President Myron Lizer on July 1. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Fire burns an area alongside Navajo Route 7 on July 1. The Wood Springs 2 fire is 5% contained and located west of Sawmill, Arizona.
Fire burns an area alongside Navajo Route 7 on July 1. The Wood Springs 2 fire is 5% contained and located west of Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Wildland firefighters continue the response to the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 near Sawmill, Arizona.
Wildland firefighters continue the response to the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 near Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Wildland firefighters conducted back burn activities to combat the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 alongside Navajo Route 7 near Sawmill, Arizona.
Wildland firefighters conducted back burn activities to combat the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 alongside Navajo Route 7 near Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The sun is visible through smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire is five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona.
The sun is visible through smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire is five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, left, and Vice President Myron Lizer, right, meet members of the Prescott Hotshots on July 1. The wildland firefighters were working an area of the Wood Springs 2 fire, burning west of Sawmill, Arizona.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, left, and Vice President Myron Lizer, right, meet members of the Prescott Hotshots on July 1. The wildland firefighters were working an area of the Wood Springs 2 fire, burning west of Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A firefighting helicopter travels above ponderosa pine as part of the response to the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire continues to burn west of Sawmill, Arizona.
A firefighting helicopter travels above ponderosa pine as part of the response to the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire continues to burn west of Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A wildland firefighter obtains water for a fire engine belonging to the Three Rivers Wildland Firefighters on July 1 in the area of the Wood Springs 2 fire, burning west of Sawmill, Arizona.
A wildland firefighter obtains water for a fire engine belonging to the Three Rivers Wildland Firefighters on July 1 in the area of the Wood Springs 2 fire, burning west of Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A firefighting helicopter travels above the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire is burning five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona.
A firefighting helicopter travels above the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire is burning five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Livestock owners have been transporting their animals from areas near the Wood Springs 2 fire, located west of Sawmill, Arizona. This bull was waiting to continue its ride away from the fire zone on July 1.
Livestock owners have been transporting their animals from areas near the Wood Springs 2 fire, located west of Sawmill, Arizona. This bull was waiting to continue its ride away from the fire zone on July 1. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Fire activity from the Wood Springs 2 fire is pictured on July 1. The fire is five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona.
Fire activity from the Wood Springs 2 fire is pictured on July 1. The fire is five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A firefighting helicopter is among the resources battling the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 near Sawmill, Arizona.
A firefighting helicopter is among the resources battling the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 near Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Craig Tsosie, incident commander with Apache County District 2, updates Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, left, about the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire is burning approximately five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona.
Craig Tsosie, incident commander with Apache County District 2, updates Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, left, about the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. The fire is burning approximately five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire covers the overhead power line operated by Arizona Public Service Company on July 1.
Smoke from the Wood Springs 2 fire covers the overhead power line operated by Arizona Public Service Company on July 1. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Fire and smoke activity from the Wood Springs 2 fire is pictured on July 1. The fire is five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona.
Fire and smoke activity from the Wood Springs 2 fire is pictured on July 1. The fire is five miles west of Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Wildland firefighters talk with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and members of their staff on July 1. Smoke is visible from the Wood Springs 2 fire.
Wildland firefighters talk with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and members of their staff on July 1. Smoke is visible from the Wood Springs 2 fire. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A cabin remains untouched by the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 in an area west of Sawmill, Arizona.
A cabin remains untouched by the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1 in an area west of Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A tanker from the Navajo Nation Fire Department travels the dirt road underneath overhead power line located west of Sawmill, Arizona on July 1. The department is helping with response to the wildfire.
A tanker from the Navajo Nation Fire Department travels the dirt road underneath overhead power line located west of Sawmill, Arizona on July 1. The department is helping with response to the wildfire. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A ranger sergeant with the Navajo Department of Resource Enforcement provides information about the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1.
A ranger sergeant with the Navajo Department of Resource Enforcement provides information about the Wood Springs 2 fire on July 1. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A firefighting helicopter flies above the fire zone on July 1 for the Wood Springs 2 fire, located west of Sawmill, Arizona.
A firefighting helicopter flies above the fire zone on July 1 for the Wood Springs 2 fire, located west of Sawmill, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Navajo Nation leaders visit fire zone, commend firefighters

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    GALLUP — Smoke will persist in San Juan County as firefighters start to contain a wildfire near Sawmill, Arizona on the Navajo Nation.

    The fire has burned 10,694 acres with 5% containment and remains approximately five miles west of Sawmill and east of Navajo Route 7, according to the management team update.

    An early assessment by ground crews in the fire area found that two corrals burned and one hogan sustained "minor fire damage," the update stated.

    Further assessment on structures will take place when areas are safe for firefighters to enter.

    Smoke follows a familiar route

    The smoke's trajectory from the Wood Springs 2 fire is similar to previous days since the fire's start on June 27 in an area three miles east of Wood Springs, Arizona.

    The update on July 2 from the Southwest Incident Management Team 5 states smoke will travel during the daytime to the east and northeast toward Crystal, Newcomb and Shiprock.

    Smoke drifting to the northeast overnight will start to settle in low areas, including Farmington.

    Pregnant women, children, older adults and individuals with heart or lung issues or those who have or are recovering from COVID-19 are especially sensitive to the adverse effects of smoke, according to the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program.

    "Remember if you can smell smoke, you are breathing smoke," states the July 2 update.

    A full report about smoke activity is available at the U.S. Forest Service's Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program website at wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/NEArizona. Updates can also be viewed on a smoke map at airnow.gov.

    Navajo Nation leaders visit fire zone

    Many departments under the Navajo Nation government have been managing non-firefighting activities, including conducting road blocks and handling evacuations of community members, many who use the area for summer grazing by livestock.

    Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer visited the fire zone on July 1. Such visits have become routine for the two leaders, who commended firefighters for their work and received updates from various fire personnel.

    "I feel good that you are all here," Nez said to members of the Prescott Hotshots from Arizona.

    The firefighters are among 384 personnel responding to the fire. Other hotshot crews seen on July 1 were from Globe, Arizona, Mount Taylor, Zuni and the Navajo Nation.

    Nez said other government agency supporting the fire effort is Apache County, which has been delivering water from Red Lake, Chimney Rock Lake and Ganado Lake.

    Fire crews target hot spots, build firelines

    The fire manager's daily update states firefighters on July 2 will work to extinguish hot spots and secure firelines on the southwest portion of the fire.

    On the east side, firefighters are using direct and indirect tactics to fight the fire.

    An "indirect attack" means firefighters will create a fireline away from the fire's edge and may burn vegetation in the area between that fireline and the fire's advancing edge, taking away the fuel it needs to continue, according to a reference guide by coloradofirecamp.com.

    Crews in the northwest section are constructing handlines and conducting firing operations along Route 7 "to back fire down drainages, eventually meeting the wildfire perimeter and preventing the fire from crossing the road."

    Information about the fire can be found on the Inciweb page at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6813/ and the BIA Wildland Fire Management – Navajo Region Facebook page.

    Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2020/07/02/progress-made-wood-springs-2-firefighting-efforts-navajo-nation-arizona/5365006002/