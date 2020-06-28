CLOSE

Buy Photo Smoke from a 300-acre wildfire three miles east of Wood Springs, Arizona, made its way to the Farmington area June 28, a day after the fire was detected. Smoke from the blaze, named Wood Springs Two, is seen from Gallup on June 28 in this photo. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

GALLUP — There is the potential for smoke from the Wood Springs Two fire on the Navajo Nation to continue impacting air quality in San Juan County, as it did on June 28, when the sun set amid a pall of smoke.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region Wildland Fire and Aviation Management are responding to the fire in the Kinlichee area in Arizona, according to a June 28 press release from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President.

The fire is not contained, and smoke will be visible from burning debris, according to an update the agency posted on its Facebook page at about 7 p.m. on June 28.

The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management on June 28 posted a link to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website that has a map with fire information, including an illustration of smoke plumes from those fires. It is called the Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product.

The arrival of that smoke plume led the San Juan County Fire Department to repost the OEM link on its Facebook page, noting, "There is quite a bit of smoke impacting our area tonight - It is coming from the Ganado area."

Blaze was sparked by lightning

Residents of the fire zone are encouraged to avoid the area due to hazardous terrain and fire spread, and to keep firefighters safe from potential transmission of the novel coronavirus, the update states.

The president's office release states that the fire was caused by lightning on June 27 and has grown to more than 300 acres due to high winds.

Road closures are in place for Navajo Route 7 from Sawmill to the Chinle and Wood Springs area and Navajo Route 26 between Nazlini and Sawmill, according to the release.

Rangers are evacuating residents who are in immediate danger and officials are setting up an incident command center at the Ganado Pavilion in Burnside, the release states.

Buy Photo The Navajo Nation's Office of the President and vice president said in a release June 28 that that the Wood Springs Two fire was caused by lightning on June 27 and has grown to more than 300 acres due to high winds. The smoke is seen in this photo from Gallup. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Chantel Herrick, public information officer with the BIA fire agency, said a Southwest Agency Type 2 team has been ordered and is expected to arrive by Tuesday.

She added that updates about the fire will be posted on the BIA Wildland Fire Management – Navajo Region Facebook page.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer were briefed about the fire by Navajo Area BIA Director Bartholomew Stevens and BIA Regional Fire Management Officer Dale Glenmore on June 28.

"All residents in the area must be very cautious and we ask that everyone cooperate with the emergency responders, especially if you are asked to evacuate from your residence," Nez said in the release from his office.

He added the tribal government is working with the BIA and chapter governments to provide relief aid and shelter for evacuated residents.

"We must also remain diligent and mindful of the risks posed by COVID-19 as we address this wildfire. Please continue to pray for our Nation and our first responders," Nez said.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2020/06/28/wildfire-navajo-nation-brings-smoke-san-juan-county/3277001001/