FARMINGTON — There will be free testing for COVID-19 by health agencies in communities on the Navajo Nation and in Kirtland and Farmington next week.

Hospitals and clinics under the Navajo Area Indian Health Service's Shiprock Service Unit will hold testing sites for the remainder of the month and into July.

Testing is open to community members, especially those who have not been tested yet, according to the service unit.

Testing will be held on the following dates and locations:

• June 23 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Nageezi Chapter house

• June 25 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Nenahnezad Chapter house

• June 30 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Newcomb Chapter house

• July 2 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Red Valley Chapter house

• July 7 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Four Corners Regional Health Center in Red Mesa, Arizona

• July 9 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Beclabito Chapter house

• July 14 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Shiprock Chapter house

The testing sites are a collaboration by Northern Navajo Medical Center, Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center, Four Corners Regional Health Center, New Mexico Department of Health, Navajo Nation Community Health Representatives and various departments within the health care facilities and chapter governments.

For more information contact the Health Promotion Disease Prevention program at Northern Navajo Medical Center at 505-368-6300.

The New Mexico Department of Health will have drive-up testing sites at two locations.

Testing will start at 6 p.m. on June 22 and June 24 at Judy Nelson Elementary School, 40 County Road 6580 in Kirtland.

The testing site at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, will open at 6 p.m. on June 23 and June 25.

The health department is asking individuals to register before arriving to the site at San Juan College. The website to register is cvtestreg.nmhealth.org and individuals will be asked to present a test confirmation identification upon arrival.

If assistance is needed to register, contact the San Juan County Public Health Office at 505-327-4461. The office can also answer questions about the testing sites.

The state coronavirus hotline can be reached at 855-600-3453.

A health care professional collects a sample during the free testing site for COVID-19 on May 5, 2020 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

