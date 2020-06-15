CLOSE
Navajo Nation OPVP distributes food, supplies to community members in Shiprock
Food and supplies donated to the Navajo Nation were distributed by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Food and supplies donated to the Navajo Nation were distributed by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
A member of the New Mexico Air National Guard carries a box of produce before the distribution of food and supplies by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
A member of the New Mexico Air National Guard carries a box of produce before the distribution of food and supplies by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez fist-bumps a community member during the distribution event by his office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez fist-bumps a community member during the distribution event by his office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
The New Mexico Air National Guard and various Navajo Nation departments and community members helped the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President distribute donated food and supplies to Shiprock residents on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
The New Mexico Air National Guard and various Navajo Nation departments and community members helped the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President distribute donated food and supplies to Shiprock residents on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish directs traffic during the distribution event by the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish directs traffic during the distribution event by the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard unload boxes of produce before the distribution of food and supplies by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard unload boxes of produce before the distribution of food and supplies by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
A community member shows appreciation for food and supplies from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. The items were donated to the tribe by various entities to address the coronavirus crisis on the reservation.
A community member shows appreciation for food and supplies from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. The items were donated to the tribe by various entities to address the coronavirus crisis on the reservation. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Abe Wilson, fleet coordinator with the Navajo Division of Transportation, carries a box of food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Abe Wilson, fleet coordinator with the Navajo Division of Transportation, carries a box of food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Community members wait to receive food and supplies donated to the Navajo Nation from various entities to address the coronavirus crisis on the reservation. The items were distributed by the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Community members wait to receive food and supplies donated to the Navajo Nation from various entities to address the coronavirus crisis on the reservation. The items were distributed by the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard prepare to load a vehicle with food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard prepare to load a vehicle with food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish receives paper towels from tribal President Jonathan Nez to load in a vehicle during the distribution event by Nez's office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish receives paper towels from tribal President Jonathan Nez to load in a vehicle during the distribution event by Nez's office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard hand out food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard hand out food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Sonya Begay, an executive staff assistant with the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, places fabric face masks on a vehicle during the food and supplies distribution by the office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Sonya Begay, an executive staff assistant with the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, places fabric face masks on a vehicle during the food and supplies distribution by the office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez loads a box of food during the distribution event by his office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez loads a box of food during the distribution event by his office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
An employee from the Navajo Division of Transportation directs traffic during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
An employee from the Navajo Division of Transportation directs traffic during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Several vehicles posted signs showing appreciation for receiving food and supplies from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Several vehicles posted signs showing appreciation for receiving food and supplies from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish helps set up the distribution area for food and supplies on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish helps set up the distribution area for food and supplies on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    SHIPROCK — The chapters of Gadii'ahi, Shiprock and Tsé Daa K'aan were the latest to receive food and supply donations to the Navajo Nation to address the coronavirus crisis.

    The items were distributed by the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.

    Community members waited to receive the items from Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, members of the New Mexico Air National Guard and others by a no contact method, meaning occupants stayed inside their vehicles as the supplies were loaded.

    Shiprock was the 102nd chapter visited by the office and the donations were from businesses, churches, organizations, state and county governments, and entities such as the Phoenix Indian Center, Nez said.

    COVID-19 RESPONSE: Navajo Nation casinos to reopen in July after being closed due to coronavirus

    He added that his office focused on chapters in remote areas before holding distribution events in larger chapter areas or those with grocery stores in the community.

    Adrian Tutt, a registered member of Shiprock Chapter, criticized the slow response by Nez and his office.

    Story continues below video.

    Shiprock faces unique challenges as the community works to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately impacted minority communities. Farmington Daily Times

    Tutt explained that he and other concerned citizens submitted several requests to the president's office and to other elected leaders to hold a distribution event in Shiprock.

    "I mean it took everything just to get them here," he said.

    Nevertheless, community members arrived at the fairgrounds for the supplies and some showed appreciation with homemade signs placed on the dashboards of their vehicles.

    Coronavirus: Health department holds special COVID-19 testing for food, utility workers

    "Ahéhee'," an older Navajo woman said before driving her truck away from the distribution area.

    Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

