FARMINGTON — A wildfire burning on Ch'ooshgai Mountain northwest of Tohatchi has been fully contained, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region Wildland Fire and Aviation Management reported June 10.

The North Chuska Peak fire grew to 10 acres before reaching 100% containment, according to the final notification posted on the BIA Wildland Fire Management Navajo Region Facebook page.

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. on June 6 and firefighters used full suppression tactics and various resources to prevent the fire from spreading, the agency states.

The fire danger level on the Navajo Nation continues to be high and Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place due to extreme drought conditions.

To report a wildland fire, contact the BIA Fire Dispatch at 928-729-2307. For more information about the fire restrictions, contact the Navajo Forestry Department at 928-729-4007.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Buy Photo The fire danger level for the Navajo Nation was posted on June 8 on a sign at the Narbona Pass Picnic Area on Ch'ooshgai Mountain. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

