FARMINGTON — Crew members from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region Wildland Fire and Aviation Management are responding to a wildfire on Ch'ooshgai Mountain west of Tohatchi, according to BIA Fire Dispatch.

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. today and no further information was available as of 6 p.m. An employee at the agency's dispatch center in Fort Defiance, Arizona said crew members had yet to reach the location due to terrain and lack of access by road.

The fire danger level on the Navajo Nation was raised to high by the agency on May 27, according to a post on the BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region Facebook page.

"With high fire danger, fires spread rapidly, ignite readily, start easily from most causes. Fires can become serious and difficult to control," the post states.

Stage 2 fire restrictions were issued for the reservation on May 15 in an executive order by tribal President Jonathan Nez, based on recommendations by the agency and the Navajo Forestry Department, due to extreme drought conditions and high fire danger.

Restrictions incorporate no open burning, including the use of fire to clear fields or to burn trash, and the use of wood burning and charcoal fires, campfires, warming fires and charcoal barbecues.

It also prohibits the use and operation of chainsaws or other internal combustion engines from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

