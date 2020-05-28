CLOSE A small analysis of 78 COVID-19 patients in China revealed as many as 40% of patients may be asymptomatic. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and is at pandemic levels worldwide. Although patients with milder, asymptomatic COVID-19 may suffer less damage to their immune systems, they may still be contagious. However, the authors concluded the patients would be contagious for less time than those with more serious illness. Asymptomatic patients had fewer "fluctuations" in virus testing findings over the study period than those with symptoms. This suggests those with milder illness have more "stable" levels of virus while they're sick. In contrast, more seriously ill patients see higher or lower amounts of the virus in their system as the disease progresses. Wochit

FARMINGTON — Congressional members from New Mexico and Arizona are seeking answers from the Indian Health Service over a $3 million purchase of respirator masks that may be unsuitable for use by medical workers.

They were procured from a company recently started by a former White House official.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Reps. Ben Ray Luján, Deb Haaland and Xochitl Torres Small were among those who submitted a letter to IHS Director Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee that inquires about the process used to buy the product.

ProPublica ran a story on May 22 that focused on the awarding of the federal contract to supply respirator masks to hospitals on the Navajo Nation through a company started in April by Zach Fuentes, former deputy chief of staff to President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the IHS said the contract was awarded last month by the Navajo Area IHS for one million KN95 masks after quotes were received from six vendors.

"At the time, the IHS Navajo Area determined there was no availability of masks in the U.S., and limited vendors who could supply the masks," the agency stated.

IHS spokeswoman Jennifer Buschick said today the masks have not been distributed to any facilities.

Federal lawmakers expressed concern about the process to obtain the masks and requested a full report, along with answers to questions submitted to Weahkee in a May 27 letter.

Buy Photo Indian Health Service Director Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee, center, was joined by Navajo Area IHS Director Roselyn Tso on a May 27 tour of the alternate care site for COVID-19 patients at Northwest High School in Shiprock. The tour was part of Weahkee's visit to the Navajo Nation this week. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

"We are particularly interested in learning the circumstances in which the contract was awarded with the IHS only 11 days after it was created to sell PPE in response to the coronavirus, and whether IHS policies and procedures and federal acquisition regulations were followed," the letter states.

New Mexico is home to four tribes and 19 pueblos, in which many have reported cases of the coronavirus.

The Navajo Nation has been severely affected, with 4,944 individuals testing positive for COVID-19 and 159 people dying from complications related to the disease as of May 27.

"As Tribes in New Mexico and Arizona continue to battle this deadly virus now and into the future, it is critical that IHS follows all federal acquisition procedures to ensure the facilities that serve tribes receive quality materials and supplies they need to keep patients and personnel safe,” the letter stated.

The IHS said in its statement that the respirator masks are registered on the Food and Drug Administration list of medical devices but are not approved by the FDA or covered by an emergency use authorization for usage in hospital settings by health care workers.

"According to the FDA, they cannot be marketed or distributed in the U.S. as respirators. Some of the KN95 masks received have packaging that indicates: 'This product is non-medical device.' The IHS is considering its options regarding the masks.'"

Buy Photo Indian Health Service Director Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee is pictured on May 27 during a visit to Shiprock. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times.

