PHOTOS: Free COVID-19 testing site draws hundreds to Shiprock
Health care professionals from the National Guard, Northern Navajo Medical Center and San Juan County Public Health Office collected samples from individual at the free testing site for COVID-19 on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
Vehicles form a line at the free testing site for COVID-19 sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health and the National Guard on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
A National Guardsman places test kits and information about the coronavirus under a windshield wiper during the free COVID-19 testing site on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
Health care workers from Northern Navajo Medical Center, San Juan County Public Health Office and the National Guard collected samples from the public at a free testing site for COVID-19 on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
An employee for San Juan County Public Health Office collects information from a person at the free testing site for COVID-19 sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health and the National Guard on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
Vehicles form a line at the free testing site for COVID-19 sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health and the National Guard on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
A health care professional guides a vehicle into the area for collecting samples at a free COVID-19 testing site on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
A National Guardsman informs a motorist to call a telephone number as part of the registration process for the free COVID-19 testing site on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
Tests kits are prepared during the free testing site for COVID-19 organized by the New Mexico Department of Health and the National Guard on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
A health care professional collects a sample during the free testing site for COVID-19 on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock. The New Mexico Department of Health and the National Guard sponsored the site.
A National Guard sergeant finds out how many people in each vehicle are seeking testing from the free COVID-19 testing site on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
A health care professional directs a vehicle into the area where samples are collected during a free COVID-19 testing site sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health and the National Guard on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
Vehicles form a line to enter the area where samples are collected for COVID-19 testing on May 5. The New Mexico Department of Health and the National Guard organized the free testing site at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
San Juan County Public Health Office, Indian Health Service and New Mexico Department of Health employees collect information on May 5 from individuals attending the free COVID-19 testing site at Shiprock High School in Shiprock.
    SHIPROCK — Hundreds of people showed up at the free testing site for COVID-19 sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health and the National Guard on May 5 at Shiprock High School.

    Vehicles formed a line that curved throughout the parking lot outside the Chieftain Pit on May 5.

    This was the first free testing site arranged by the state health department on the Navajo Nation and was requested by the Navajo Health Command Operations Center to increase testing for tribal members and non-tribal members.

    The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and live on the reservation is 2,474 as of May 4, according to figures released by the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and Navajo Epidemiology Center.

    Tuesday was the second day medical professionals from the guard, Northern Navajo Medical Center and San Juan County Public Health Office collected samples.

    Monday saw 430 samples collected on the first day for the testing site, according to state health department personnel.

    The next testing site organized by the department and the guard will start at 9 a.m. on May 6 and May 7 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.

    Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

