FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Department of Health will have free testing for COVID-19 on May 4 and May 5 in Shiprock.

The service, in collaboration with the New Mexico National Guard, will be available in a drive-thru setting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at Shiprock High School.

Testing is available to people who have symptoms such as fever, cough, chills or shortness of breath.

It is also open to essential workers with or without symptoms. This includes health care workers, first responders, individuals employed in public works and grocery store employees.

Individuals with or without symptoms who are contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus can be tested at the event.

Testing can be administered to those employed by nursing homes or residents who live in congregate settings with or without symptoms and anyone who has traveled within the last 14 days to areas with community spread.

