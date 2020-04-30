CLOSE U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus have doubled in 18 days to over 1 million cases. According to Reuters, the U.S. now makes up one-third of all infections in the world. More than 57,000 Americans have died of the highly contagious illness. Wochit

FARMINGTON — The weekend curfews for the Navajo Nation have been extended to the first two weekends in May.

The Navajo Department of Health lengthened the curfews – which start at 8 p.m. Fridays and end at 5 a.m. Mondays – to support efforts to decrease the spread of the novel coronavirus in communities.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Help us continue providing important coverage like this by subscribing today.

The intent and purpose of the public health emergency order issued on April 29 is to restrict movement by residents and limit contact between individuals from May 1 to May 4 and from May 8 to May 11.

"All persons on the Navajo Nation are required to stay home during the weekend curfew and leave their residence or home site areas only in the event of an emergency, to work as an essential employee or for physical exercise," the order states.

The Navajo Housing Authority placed a sign south of Shiprock on U.S. Highway 491 to remind the public to follow health guidelines for combating the coronavirus. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

It also closes businesses that are not related to health care, government or infrastructure, but allows gas stations and grocery stores to remain open, with limitations.

To adhere with the weekend curfews, transfer stations operated by San Juan County in Upper Fruitland, Shiprock, Sand Springs and Lake Valley will be closed May 2 and May 3.

Story continues below

Previous public health emergency orders for residents to stay at home, and daily curfews from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., remain in effect, according to the health department.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2020/04/30/coronavirus-new-mexico-navajo-nation-covid-19-emergency-curfews-extended/3059650001/