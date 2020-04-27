CLOSE

SHEEP SPRINGS — More than 1,500 people living on the Navajo Nation – tribal members and non-members – tested positive for COVID-19, so the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter sought to keep people safe at home by holding a drive-thru distribution for food and essential items.

Chapter officials, employees and volunteers assembled packages for the giveaway on April 24. It was designed to help community members comply with public health emergency orders issued by the tribal government and to help reduce the spread of the new virus.

"At no time will they get out of their vehicles," Chapter Manager Kevin Begay said to the group before the first set of vehicles drove onto the chapter house grounds.

PHOTOS: Sheep Springs holds drive-thru food, essential items distribution
Volunteer Ray Livingston places a bag of potatoes in the back of a truck at the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house property on April 24 in Sheep Springs.
Volunteer Ray Livingston places a bag of potatoes in the back of a truck at the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house property on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
A vehicle moves into the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house grounds during a food and essential items distribution on April 24 in Sheep Springs.
A vehicle moves into the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house grounds during a food and essential items distribution on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Tooh Haltsooí Chapter employees, officials and volunteers assembled packages of food and other items to give to chapter members on April 24 in Sheep Springs.
Tooh Haltsooí Chapter employees, officials and volunteers assembled packages of food and other items to give to chapter members on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Tooh Haltsooí Chapter Manager Kevin Begay instructs volunteers before they start distributing food and other items to community members on April 24 in Sheep Springs.
Tooh Haltsooí Chapter Manager Kevin Begay instructs volunteers before they start distributing food and other items to community members on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Community members in Sheep Springs wait to drive into the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house grounds to receive food and other items on April 24.
Community members in Sheep Springs wait to drive into the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house grounds to receive food and other items on April 24. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty helps a resident complete the form to receive food and other essential items from the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Crotty represents the chapter on the Navajo Nation Council.
Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty helps a resident complete the form to receive food and other essential items from the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Crotty represents the chapter on the Navajo Nation Council. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Volunteer Terence Suina waits to load bottled water in a vehicle on April 24 in Sheep Springs.
Volunteer Terence Suina waits to load bottled water in a vehicle on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Tooh Haltsooí Chapter officials and volunteers listen to instructions before they start distributing food and other items to community members on April 24 in Sheep Springs.
Tooh Haltsooí Chapter officials and volunteers listen to instructions before they start distributing food and other items to community members on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Volunteer Terence Suina, left, helps load some essential items during a distribution event by the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter on April 24 in Sheep Springs.
Volunteer Terence Suina, left, helps load some essential items during a distribution event by the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Community members in Sheep Springs visited the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house grounds on April 24 to receive food and other essential items from the chapter.
Community members in Sheep Springs visited the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house grounds on April 24 to receive food and other essential items from the chapter. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty signals the number of food boxes for two community members of Tooh Haltsooí Chapter on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Crotty represents the chapter on the Navajo Nation Council.
Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty signals the number of food boxes for two community members of Tooh Haltsooí Chapter on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Crotty represents the chapter on the Navajo Nation Council. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Cloth face masks were included in the bundles of food assembled and distributed by the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter to residents on April 24 in Sheep Springs.
Cloth face masks were included in the bundles of food assembled and distributed by the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter to residents on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Community members receive food and other essential items from the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter on April 24 in Sheep Springs.
Community members receive food and other essential items from the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
From left, volunteers Ray Livingston and Terence Suina give out bottled water during a food and essential items distribution event by the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter in Sheep Springs on April 24.
From left, volunteers Ray Livingston and Terence Suina give out bottled water during a food and essential items distribution event by the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter in Sheep Springs on April 24. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
A truck leaves the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house property after receiving food and other essential items provided by the chapter on April 24 in Sheep Springs.
A truck leaves the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house property after receiving food and other essential items provided by the chapter on April 24 in Sheep Springs. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Residents had the choice between selecting food packages or gift certificates for groceries, propane, wood or livestock feed from T&R Market near Gallup. 

    In addition, they each received paper towels and toilet paper. If the individual was elderly, a fleece blanket was provided.

    "One food box," Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty shouted after helping a community member fill out necessary documentation to receive items.

    A few yards away, volunteers Terence Suina and Ray Livingston loaded food into vehicles.

    "I love to help our community. I love to help the people where I can and when I can," Suina said during a break.

    Begay said 132 residents participated in the distribution. Items were provided by the chapter, as well as donations from the State of New Mexico and the National Guard.

    Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

