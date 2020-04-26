CLOSE

SHIPROCK — For the third time this month, the Navajo Nation was under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The weekend curfews last 57 hours, designed to limit movement by residents and reduce travel to essential.

Minimal traffic flowed on the roads, and many businesses in Shiprock were closed on the morning of April 25.

The weekend curfews, established by the Navajo Department of Health, were set to expire on April 26, but Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez extended the action to May 17 in an executive order he signed last week.

The April 21 executive order carries on requirements made in public health emergency orders by the health department, including the closure of non-essential businesses, nightly curfews and requiring residents to wear cloth face coverings or face masks when out in public places.

Buy Photo Empty swings are pictured on April 25 at Nizhoni Park in Shiprock. Residents on the Navajo Nation are under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

It also keeps the public health state of emergency intact for the tribe.

"We're not letting our guard down – now is not the time. We're seeing a slight flattening of the curve, but we have to remain vigilant," Nez said in a press release.

Health agencies reported on April 24 that 1,540 individuals on the Navajo Nation have tested positive for COVID-19, while 58 people have died.

