CLOSE
PHOTOS: Navajo Nation weekend curfew brings quiet businesses, nearly emp...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Navajo Housing Authority placed a sign along U.S. Highway 491 to remind the public to follow health guidelines for combating the coronavirus.
The Navajo Housing Authority placed a sign along U.S. Highway 491 to remind the public to follow health guidelines for combating the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Traffic was minimum on the U.S. highways 64 and 491 bridge in Shiprock on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Traffic was minimum on the U.S. highways 64 and 491 bridge in Shiprock on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A pickup truck travels on Navajo Route 13 near the Shiprock pinnacle on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
A pickup truck travels on Navajo Route 13 near the Shiprock pinnacle on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A sign shows the number of positive tests for COVID-19 reported on April 23 by health agencies on the Navajo Nation. The sign is pictured on April 25 on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock.
A sign shows the number of positive tests for COVID-19 reported on April 23 by health agencies on the Navajo Nation. The sign is pictured on April 25 on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Vehicles move on U.S. Highway 491 in the north side of Shiprock on April 25. Only essential travel is allowed during weekend curfews on the Navajo Nation.
Vehicles move on U.S. Highway 491 in the north side of Shiprock on April 25. Only essential travel is allowed during weekend curfews on the Navajo Nation. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Chat and Chew restaurant is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. A public health emergency order by the Navajo Department of Health closed restaurants, drive-thru food establishments and other businesses during the weekend curfew.
The Chat and Chew restaurant is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. A public health emergency order by the Navajo Department of Health closed restaurants, drive-thru food establishments and other businesses during the weekend curfew. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A homemade sign reminds motorists on Navajo Route 36 on April 25 to follow the stay at home order by the Navajo Department of Health to combat the coronavirus.
A homemade sign reminds motorists on Navajo Route 36 on April 25 to follow the stay at home order by the Navajo Department of Health to combat the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Upper Fruitland Transfer Station is pictured on April 25 near Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. San Juan County closed the solid waste convenience station on Saturdays and Sundays to comply with the Navajo Nation curfew.
The Upper Fruitland Transfer Station is pictured on April 25 near Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. San Juan County closed the solid waste convenience station on Saturdays and Sundays to comply with the Navajo Nation curfew. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A flag of the Navajo Nation moves in the wind on April 25 near Shiprock. The tribe is under a weekend curfew to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.
A flag of the Navajo Nation moves in the wind on April 25 near Shiprock. The tribe is under a weekend curfew to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Nizhoni Laundry is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. A public health emergency order by the Navajo Department of Health closed restaurants, drive-thru food establishments and other businesses during the weekend curfew.
Nizhoni Laundry is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. A public health emergency order by the Navajo Department of Health closed restaurants, drive-thru food establishments and other businesses during the weekend curfew. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A piece of artwork reminds community members to stay at home on April 25 in Shiprock. The Navajo Nation is under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
A piece of artwork reminds community members to stay at home on April 25 in Shiprock. The Navajo Nation is under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A minimum flow of traffic is seen on U.S. Highway 491 on April 25 in Shiprock, due to the weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation.
A minimum flow of traffic is seen on U.S. Highway 491 on April 25 in Shiprock, due to the weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Empty swings are pictured on April 25 at Nizhoni Park in Shiprock. Residents on the Navajo Nation are under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Empty swings are pictured on April 25 at Nizhoni Park in Shiprock. Residents on the Navajo Nation are under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Begaye Flea Market is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. Businesses deemed non-essential have been closed under public health emergency orders issued by Navajo Department of Health in response to the coronavirus.
Begaye Flea Market is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. Businesses deemed non-essential have been closed under public health emergency orders issued by Navajo Department of Health in response to the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Vehicles move on U.S. Highway 491 between Shiprock and Table Mesa on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Vehicles move on U.S. Highway 491 between Shiprock and Table Mesa on April 25. Travel has been reduced to essential due to the Navajo Nation being under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Shiprock Chapter house is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. The chapter houses on the Navajo Nation have been closed to the public since the tribal government issued a state of emergency and public health orders in response to the coronavirus.
The Shiprock Chapter house is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. The chapter houses on the Navajo Nation have been closed to the public since the tribal government issued a state of emergency and public health orders in response to the coronavirus. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Travel has been reduced to essential during the weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation. The south bound lane for U.S. Highway 491 is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock.
Travel has been reduced to essential during the weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation. The south bound lane for U.S. Highway 491 is pictured on April 25 in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    SHIPROCK — For the third time this month, the Navajo Nation was under a weekend curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

    The weekend curfews last 57 hours, designed to limit movement by residents and reduce travel to essential.

    Minimal traffic flowed on the roads, and many businesses in Shiprock were closed on the morning of April 25.

    The weekend curfews, established by the Navajo Department of Health, were set to expire on April 26, but Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez extended the action to May 17 in an executive order he signed last week.

    The April 21 executive order carries on requirements made in public health emergency orders by the health department, including the closure of non-essential businesses, nightly curfews and requiring residents to wear cloth face coverings or face masks when out in public places.

    It also keeps the public health state of emergency intact for the tribe.

    "We're not letting our guard down – now is not the time. We're seeing a slight flattening of the curve, but we have to remain vigilant," Nez said in a press release.

    Health agencies reported on April 24 that 1,540 individuals on the Navajo Nation have tested positive for COVID-19, while 58 people have died.

    Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2020/04/26/navajo-nation-weekend-curfew-quiets-life-shiprock/3027996001/