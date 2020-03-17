CLOSE

FARMINGTON — A second case of the coronavirus has been confirmed on the Navajo Nation, in a county in northern Arizona.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced the second case during a radio forum his office held on radio station KTNN AM 660.

The president did not provide details but stated the case was the second in Navajo County.

The Navajo Area Indian Health Service and the Arizona Department of Health Services had not responded to emails from The Daily Times as of 7:30 p.m.

The president's office announced the first case of the coronavirus on March 17. The term for the virus in the Navajo language is Dikos Ntsaaígíí-Náhást'éíts'áadah.

The release stated that the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed a positive test result for an individual from Chilchinbeto, Arizona.

Chilchinbeto is approximately 25 miles southeast of Kayenta, Arizona in Navajo County.

The person reported symptoms to the Kayenta Health Center, a facility under the Indian Health Service in Kayenta, then was taken to a hospital in Phoenix where testing by the state health services was done.

The release states the individual's family members were screened and placed in isolation by health and emergency personnel.

During the radio forum, Navajo Area IHS Chief Medical Officer Loretta Christensen and Navajo Nation Department of Health Director Jill Jim were among those who provided information about the coronavirus, talked about precautionary measures and answered questions from listeners.

