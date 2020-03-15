CLOSE
PHOTOS: Diné Maker Nation Faire at Navajo Technical University
Crownpoint Middle School student Julianne Frausto sits with a display of coffee mugs her team developed for the product challenge at the Diné Maker Nation Faire on March 12 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Tohatchi High School students Matthew Manuelito, center, and Cypress Mike, watch Wingate High School student Terri Joe create wood burning art during the Diné Maker Nation Faire on March 12 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Technical University's College of Business students made buttons as part of the Diné Maker Nation Faire on March 12 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Technical University student Ronda Joe strings a tie for a Navajo traditional hair bun at the Diné Maker Nation Faire on March 12 at NTU in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Tohatchi High School teacher Albert Jim Jr. samples some chili at the chili competition at the Diné Maker Nation Faire on March 12 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Red Valley-Cove High School students Timieka Curley, left, and Tiffany Begay made versions of Forky, a "Toy Story 4" character, at the Diné Maker Nation Faire on March 12 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
A tie for a Navajo traditional hair bun is assembled on March 12 during the Diné Maker Nation Faire at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Navajo Technical University student Shalii White ties Red Valley-Cove High School teacher Wesley Cobb's hair into a tsiiyéél during the Diné Maker Nation Faire on March 12 at NTU in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Helmets are displayed at the costume fabrication booth during the Diné Maker Nation Faire on March 12 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Jennifer Gross, a teacher from Red Valley-Cove High School, helps string a tie that will be used for a Navajo traditional hair bun at the Diné Maker Nation Faire on March 12 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Nicole Pino, head rodeo coach at Navajo Technical University, serves her "Hot Mama Salsa" during the salsa competition at the Diné Maker Nation Faire on March 12 at NTU in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    CROWNPOINT — Wingate High School student Terri Joe never tried wood burning art until the opportunity came up at the Diné Maker Nation Faire at Navajo Technical University.

    "Art is my main escape for any stress, any depression, any anxiety in life," Joe said adding that learning about this art form was among the reasons she gave it a try.

    The curiosity displayed by attendees at the Crownpoint campus and the do-it-yourself mindset by presenters merged at the event on March 12.

    This is the second year that NTU organized the event, which had the theme of "The Evolution of Diné Makers," and featured exhibits and demonstrations on the forms of creation and how the art of making items has evolved for the Navajo people.

    There were booths for making moccasins, assembling ties for a tsiiyéél – a traditional hair bun – and weaving. Other areas highlighted skilled trades such as welding, construction and automotive.

    It also featured fun creations like button making, costume fabrication, photography and a chili and salsa competition.

    Tohatchi High School teacher Albert Jim Jr. sampled chili at the competition.

    While it was fun to taste the chili offerings, Jim commended what the event offered his students.

    "Students are totally engaged with each of the exhibits. I'm just hoping they're exposed to all the different disciplines that are here. Their interest level is high today," Jim said.

    By seeing what can be done creatively – either as a side gig or as a profession – will inspire students to continue their education, he said.

    Cypress Mike, a senior at Tohatchi, enjoyed watching the demonstrations by the students from the automotive technology and welding programs at NTU.

    At the booth, Mike saw a motorcycle the NTU students modified to accommodate a rider with a disability and equipment welders use on the job.

    "It's pretty interesting. All these people out here showing what they have and giving opportunities, ideas to people," Mike said about the event.

    There were several activities for attendees to try and to make their own.

    NTU student Ronda Joe volunteered at the "making a Navajo bun" booth.

    She said the students focused on the tsiiyéél because, in tradition, it represents a person's intellect and identity.

    "We wanted them to learn the significance of the hair bun," Joe said.

    At the product challenge for middle and high school students, a team from Crownpoint Middle School displayed the coffee cups and vases they developed by 3D printing.

    The challenge had students develop items that were culturally relevant and that can be used by elderly Navajos.

    In a written statement, the Crownpoint team explained that they developed the coffee mugs and vases "because our grandparents love to drink coffee every morning."

    Sophie Ellsworth's product was a blue vase while Julianne Frausto made a yellow coffee mug.

    "She drinks coffee every morning, which inspired me to make the mug," Frausto said.

    For Ellsworth, the inspiration for the blue vase came from "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," which is a movie her grandmother enjoys watching.

    The middle school had several teams competing in the innovation challenge. Each team made their products in their science, technology, engineering and mathematics class.

    Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

