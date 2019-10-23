CLOSE

Buy Photo The Navajo Police Department responded to a report of an overturned aircraft at the Shiprock Airstrip on Oct. 23. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

SHIPROCK — The Navajo Police Department in Shiprock responded to a report of a small aircraft that overturned at the Shiprock Airstrip.

Navajo Police Department spokesperson Christina Tsosie said an officer responded to the scene at 10:12 a.m. Oct. 23 and reported the single-engine aircraft was occupied by two people.

Tsosie said the aircraft had landed successfully on the pavement but, for unknown reasons, it veered off the runway causing it to overturn.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation, according to Tsosie.

The airstrip is located 6 miles south of Shiprock and it is visible from U.S. Highway 491.

Majority of the aircraft rested on the ground and on the west side of the runway, but a portion of its wing laid on top of the pavement.

Farmington resident Craig Mobley owns the Aviat Aircraft.

While waiting at the scene, Mobley said the pilot and he were on a practice flight when the incident happened.

He declined to comment further on the matter.

Tsosie said the police department will assist the Federal Aviation Administration in its review and investigation.

Buy Photo An overturned aircraft rests near the runway at the Shiprock Airstrip on Oct. 23. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo The Navajo Police Department in Shiprock responded to an incident involving an overturned aircraft at the Shiprock Airstrip on Oct. 23. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

