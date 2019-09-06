A participant carefully beads the pattern for her bracelet during the Navajo Cultural Arts Program's beading workshop in Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Instructor Dawayne Bahe, left, shows Allen Sandoval how to string a loom during the beading workshop by Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Sonja Morgan was among eight participants who learned how to bead during a Sept. 6 workshop sponsored by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Allen Sandoval puts string through a needle before working on his beading project during a Sept. 6 workshop organized by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
