PHOTOS: Participants introduced to beadwork basics
Participants learned how to bead in the latest workshop by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock.
Participants learned how to bead in the latest workshop by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6, 2019 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Instructor Dawayne Bahe adjusts beads on a loom during a workshop sponsored by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock.
Instructor Dawayne Bahe adjusts beads on a loom during a workshop sponsored by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Participants used size 10 seed beads to make bracelets during the Navajo Cultural Arts Program's beading workshop on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock.
Participants used size 10 seed beads to make bracelets during the Navajo Cultural Arts Program's beading workshop on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Sunny Nez puts string through a needle during a beading workshop by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock.
Sunny Nez puts string through a needle during a beading workshop by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smit/The Daily Times
A participant carefully beads the pattern for her bracelet during the Navajo Cultural Arts Program's beading workshop in Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock.
A participant carefully beads the pattern for her bracelet during the Navajo Cultural Arts Program's beading workshop in Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Instructor Dawayne Bahe, left, shows Allen Sandoval how to string a loom during the beading workshop by Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock.
Instructor Dawayne Bahe, left, shows Allen Sandoval how to string a loom during the beading workshop by Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Sonja Morgan was among eight participants who learned how to bead during a Sept. 6 workshop sponsored by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock.
Sonja Morgan was among eight participants who learned how to bead during a Sept. 6 workshop sponsored by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Allen Sandoval puts string through a needle before working on his beading project during a Sept. 6 workshop organized by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock.
Allen Sandoval puts string through a needle before working on his beading project during a Sept. 6 workshop organized by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Beads sit on a table during a beading workshop by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock.
Beads sit on a table during a beading workshop by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Johanna Sandoval attended the Navajo Cultural Arts Program's beading workshop on Sept. 6 because she wanted to enhance her beading skills.
Johanna Sandoval attended the Navajo Cultural Arts Program's beading workshop on Sept. 6 because she wanted to enhance her beading skills. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    The Navajo Cultural Arts Program at Diné College started its next workshop series with a class that taught participants how to bead on Sept. 6 at the college's south campus in Shiprock.

    Participants learned to bead using looms and size 10 seed beads. By the end of the session, each one would have made a bracelet.

    Dawayne Bahe, who led the workshop, learned how to bead from his aunts when he was in the seventh grade.

    He said if the participants enhance their skills, they can eventually bead without using a loom.

    The program's next beading workshop will be Oct. 4 at Diné College's main campus in Tsaile, Arizona.

