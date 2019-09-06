CLOSE

The Navajo Cultural Arts Program at Diné College started its next workshop series with a class that taught participants how to bead on Sept. 6 at the college's south campus in Shiprock.

Participants learned to bead using looms and size 10 seed beads. By the end of the session, each one would have made a bracelet.

Dawayne Bahe, who led the workshop, learned how to bead from his aunts when he was in the seventh grade.

He said if the participants enhance their skills, they can eventually bead without using a loom.

The program's next beading workshop will be Oct. 4 at Diné College's main campus in Tsaile, Arizona.

Buy Photo Instructor Dawayne Bahe, left, shows Allen Sandoval how to string a loom during the beading workshop by Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Beads sit on a table during a beading workshop by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Instructor Dawayne Bahe adjusts beads on a loom during a workshop sponsored by the Navajo Cultural Arts Program on Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo A participant carefully beads the pattern for her bracelet during the Navajo Cultural Arts Program's beading workshop in Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

