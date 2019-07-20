CLOSE

Buy Photo Bessie Napoleon, left, reacts to Edward Smith winning a door prize at a luncheon on July 18 to recognize the elderly and veterans at the Gadii'ahi-To'koi Chapter house. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

GADII'AHI — The elderly and veterans in the Gadii'ahi and To'koi communities were treated on July 18 to a luncheon organized by the Gadii'ahi Chapter Youth Council and summer youth workers for the Gadii'ahi-To'koi Chapter.

Naomi Harrison, the youth council president, said the event was designed to recognize senior citizens and veterans who live in the area.

"I want to get away from the stigma that we – the youth – don't care," she said, then added that it helps bridge the generation gap in the communities.

"Because we love our elders just as much as they love us," Harrison said.

Gadii'ahi resident Ray Lee was among those who enjoyed a bowl of mutton vegetable stew served in the main room of the chapter house.

"It was good," Lee said.

Janice Biggs, the chapter's accounts maintenance specialist, said the group completed food handler training on July 16 and received guidance from the chapter president when they butchered two sheep on July 17.

"We have a pretty good group. They get things done," Biggs said.

Buy Photo Pauline Walter focuses on her coloring activity during a luncheon organized by the Gadii'ahi Chapter Youth Council and the chapter's summer youth workers on July 18 at the Gadii'ahi-To'koi Chapter house. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer, right, delivers comments to members of Gadii'ahi-To'koi Chapter at a luncheon for the elderly and veterans on July 18 at the Gadii'ahi-To'koi Chapter house. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Draven Tabaha, a summer youth worker for the Gadii'ahi Chapter, helps pass out cake on July 18 during a luncheon to recognize the elderly and veterans at the Gadii'ahi-To'koi Chapter house. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Ray Lee has a bowl of mutton vegetable stew during a luncheon organized by the Gadii'ahi Chapter Youth Council and the chapter's summer youth workers on July 18 at the Gadii'ahi-To'koi Chapter house. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

