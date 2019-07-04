CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Federal agents have arrested a suspect in a killing that took place July 2 in Shiprock.

Tavor Tom, 18, was arrested in Farmington and charged with homicide on July 3, according to a press release from the FBI. He is accused in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Shiprock residence on July 2.

The release states Tom is expected to make an appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge in Farmington on July 5.

The FBI said the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

