SHIPROCK —State, county and local law enforcement agencies and regional first responders are continuing to search for a toddler who was reported missing on June 27.

A press release from the Navajo Nation Police Department states that personnel resumed searching for 21-month-old Kyron Kelewood in an area north of Shiprock.

He was last seen wearing gray short pants, blue shoes and a beige shirt.

The Navajo Division of Public Safety and federal agencies are conducting an active investigation into the missing toddler. Navajo police are coordinating the search and rescue operation.

The boy was reported missing the afternoon of June 27 from a residence near Horseshoe Canyon, according to a release issued by the Navajo Police Department late in the evening on June 27.

Law enforcement personnel and chapter emergency teams began the search late in the afternoon of June 27 and resumed efforts at 6 a.m. on June 28.

New details from Navajo police states the boy went missing after the vehicle he was in got stuck near Horseshoe Canyon Wednesday evening.

A woman approached a residence in the Horseshoe Canyon and told a woman at the residence she had left her children with an adult male about nine miles north east of mile marker 95 off U.S. Highway 491.

The woman was described as severely dehydrated and the woman at the residence called police on Thursday afternoon.

Officers took the woman to the area where the vehicle was stuck and located an infant minor who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The adult male was also found.

Kelewood was not located in the area he was last seen. The details of how the toddler became separated from the adults is still under investigation.

A command post has been set up at milepost 95.8 on north U.S. Highway 491.

Shiprock Chapter employees and student workers from the Navajo Department of Workforce Development were packing sack lunches for search crews.

J. Kaibah Begay, secretary-treasurer for the chapter, said they started assembling lunches after crew members left the building on the morning of June 28..

She said public safety personnel, volunteers from surrounding chapters and community members met at 5 a.m. on June 28 to receive the latest information about the situation.

Searchers are using horses and all-terrain vehicles, Begay said.

She added that the terrain in Horseshoe Canyon is known as rocky.

"Right now, I feel for the little boy. I pray that they find him," she said.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

