The Navajo Police Department coordinated the search

Story Highlights The Navajo Police Department announced the location of Kelewood's body in a press release on the afternoon of June 28 that he was located around 11:15 a.m.

The Navajo Division of Public Safety and federal agencies are conducting an active investigation into the missing toddler.

The search for the toddler was launched on the afternoon of June 27.

The Navajo Nation Police Department is searching for one-year-old Kyron Kelewood who went missing in the Shiprock area on June 27. He was last seen wearing gray short pants, blue shoes and a beige shirt. (Photo: Navajo Nation Police Department)

SHIPROCK — The search for a missing toddler in the area north of Shiprock has ended after search teams located the body of 21-month-old Kyron Kelewood, who was found on the morning of June 28.

State, county and local law enforcement agencies, along with regional first responders, had been searching for the boy. He had been reported missing on June 27.

"We find strength and solace in the power of participation of our community and the commitment of all first responders as we bring closure to the family," Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco said in a press release.

The mother took Navajo Police officers to a spot about nine miles north east of mile marker 95 off U.S. Highway 491 where her vehicle had gotten stuck on the night of June 26.

A search party base camp near Shiprock is seen in this photo on June 28, 2019. (Photo: Rodney Yazzie)

An adult male, infant minor and Kelewood were left at the vehicle.

The mother had reached a residence in Horseshoe Canyon on the afternoon of June 27 and an occupant of the house called police.

The infant minor was later located and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The adult male, who had no immediate relationship to the mother and children, was also found a short time later.

"On behalf of the Navajo People, we offer our condolences, support, and comfort to the community of Shiprock. This has been a heartbreaking experience for the community," Navajo Nation President Johnathan Nez said in a press release.

Reporter Joshua Kellogg contributed to the story.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

