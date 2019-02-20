Navajo Nation (Photo11: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker is holding two town hall meetings this weekend about the possible acquisition of the Navajo Generating Station.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company, which is a tribal enterprise, has been evaluating the potential acquisition of the power plant in northern Arizona.

The power plant became available for acquisition after its owners decided to cease operation at the end of this year due to rising costs and competition from natural gas production.

NTEC has been examining the possible asset of the Kayenta Mine as well. The mine is owned by the Peabody Energy Corp. and would cease production since it is the sole supplier of coal to the NGS.

The speaker's office has organized the town hall meetings to listen to comments from tribal members who may be affected by the possible acquisition, according to a press release from the office.

The first meeting will be Saturday at the Hardrock Chapter house. The second meeting is scheduled Sunday at the Kayenta Chapter house.

Both meetings will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are open to the public.

"Please bring constructive thoughts on this important topic affecting the future of the Navajo Nation and be prepared to share them with Navajo leadership. It is critical to hear from the grassroots and the families affected by this decision," Speaker Seth Damon said in the release.

