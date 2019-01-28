LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Members of the Navajo Nation Council have selected a two-term delegate to serve as speaker for the next two years.

Seth Damon was selected then confirmed after a selection process that took place during the winter session today.

Damon had been serving as pro tem speaker since Jan. 15 and was nominated to continue his service by Delegate Rick Nez, who represents the Nenahnezad, Newcomb, San Juan, Tiis Tsoh Sikaad, Tsé Daa K'aan and Upper Fruitland chapters.

In his presentation to the council, he recalled being raised in cities off the Navajo Nation before settling down in Bread Springs, a community south of Gallup.

He described his family as vastly interested in politics. They encouraged him to gain experience and an education off the Navajo Nation then return home to serve the community.

Damon added that his grandfather, Charles Damon II, taught him about integrity and honor and the need for compassion and humility.

Charles Damon II completed terms on the 88-member council and the first 24-member council, where he represented the same chapters as his grandson.

The younger Damon also recalled lessons he learned during his first term representing the chapters of Bááháálí, Chichiltah, Manuelito, Rock Springs, Tsayatoh and Tsé Lichíí.

His presentation also focused on the need to improve or develop infrastructure and further opportunities for economic development in the 110 chapters.

He added that he understands that each community faces different issues, but as speaker, he said he will guide the council to address those matters.

"I continue to believe in us to get things done," he said.

Damon was one of four delegates nominated to serve as speaker.

Veteran lawmaker Edmund Yazzie, who represents Church Rock, Iyanbito, Mariano Lake, Pinedale, Smith Lake and Thoreau chapters, placed second behind Damon.

Shortly after the results were announced, Damon walked to Yazzie's seat and the two men hugged.

Also nominated were Delegates Amber Kanazbah Crotty, who represents Beclabito, Cove, Gadii'ahi-Tokoi, Red Valley, Toadlena-Two Grey Hills, Tooh Haltsooí and Tsé Alnaozt'i'í chapters and Jamie Henio, who represents Alamo, Ramah and Tóhajiilee chapters.

Crotty is serving her second term on the council while Henio was among the new delegates elected in November.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 and by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

PHOTOS: Navajo Nation Council winter session | Jan. 28
 Fullscreen





From left, Shiprock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9517 members Lester Light, Jonas John and Harlin Benally wait to post the colors for the Navajo Nation Council's winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

From left, Shiprock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9517 members Lester Light, Jonas John and Harlin Benally wait to post the colors for the Navajo Nation Council's winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Fullscreen
Navajo Nation Council Delegate Seth Damon presents his platform during the selection process for a speaker on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Seth Damon presents his platform during the selection process for a speaker on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Fullscreen
Delegate Charlaine Tso, center, waits to receive her ballot for the selection of a speaker for the Navajo Nation Council on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Delegate Charlaine Tso, center, waits to receive her ballot for the selection of a speaker for the Navajo Nation Council on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Fullscreen
Miss Navajo Nation Autumn Montoya uses her phone to record a portion of the Navajo Nation Council's winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Miss Navajo Nation Autumn Montoya uses her phone to record a portion of the Navajo Nation Council's winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Fullscreen
Shiprock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9517 Trustee Tommie Yazzie provides instructions to members before the start of the Navajo Nation Council's winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Shiprock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9517 Trustee Tommie Yazzie provides instructions to members before the start of the Navajo Nation Council's winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Fullscreen
Delegate Jamie Henio presents his platform for service as speaker of the Navajo Nation Council at the winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Delegate Jamie Henio presents his platform for service as speaker of the Navajo Nation Council at the winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Fullscreen
Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty was among four nominees for the speaker seat for the Navajo Nation Council.

Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty was among four nominees for the speaker seat for the Navajo Nation Council.

Fullscreen
Delegate Edmund Yazzie was nominated to serve as speaker of the Navajo Nation Council. He finished second in the final round of voting for the seat.

Delegate Edmund Yazzie was nominated to serve as speaker of the Navajo Nation Council. He finished second in the final round of voting for the seat.

Fullscreen
Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, who represents Shiprock Chapter, waits to vote for a speaker during the Navajo Nation Council's winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, who represents Shiprock Chapter, waits to vote for a speaker during the Navajo Nation Council's winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Fullscreen
Delegate Rick Nez submits his ballot for the Navajo Nation Council speaker during the winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Delegate Rick Nez submits his ballot for the Navajo Nation Council speaker during the winter session on Monday in Window Rock, Ariz.

Fullscreen
After Delegate Seth Damon received the most votes for the speaker seat, he hugged runner up Delegate Edmund Yazzie on Monday at the Navajo Nation Council chamber in Window Rock, Ariz.

After Delegate Seth Damon received the most votes for the speaker seat, he hugged runner up Delegate Edmund Yazzie on Monday at the Navajo Nation Council chamber in Window Rock, Ariz.

Fullscreen
Delegate Seth Damon is sworn-in as speaker for the Navajo Nation Council on Monday at the council chamber in Window Rock, Ariz.

Delegate Seth Damon is sworn-in as speaker for the Navajo Nation Council on Monday at the council chamber in Window Rock, Ariz.

Fullscreen

