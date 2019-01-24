Replacement of portion of line set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FARMINGTON — An interruption of water service is scheduled on Saturday for the areas of Morgan Lake, Lower Fruitland, Tsé Daa K'aan and Nenahnezad.

Workers from the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority's Shiprock district will replace a portion of a water transmission line after a leak was discovered this week.

The outage will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to NTUA.

Herb Beyale, field superintendent for the district, said the leak is located near the junction of Navajo Route 36 and Indian Service Road 365 in Nenahnezad.

The repair was scheduled for Saturday so it does not interfere with the operation of the Nenahnezad Community School, Beyale said.

Approximately 200 residences could be affected by the outage, and residents are encouraged to take care of their water needs before the shutoff occurs, he added.

Fliers about the outage have been posted in the communities, including at chapter houses, and information is posted on the NTUA Facebook page.

For more information, contact the NTUA Shiprock District at 928-729-4728.

