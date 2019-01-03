Roadway is commonly known as Buffalo Pass

FARMINGTON — A closure notice by the Navajo Division of Transportation for Navajo Route 13 remains in effect until further notice.

Navajo Route 13 is commonly known as Buffalo Pass and stretches from Red Valley, Arizona, over Lukachukai Mountain to Lukachukai, Arizona.

The road has been closed since Dec. 28 due to winter weather conditions, according to NDOT.

A press release from NDOT today stated the Navajo Nation has received significant snowfall since Dec. 28, and personnel have been addressing conditions on roads operated by the agency and the Navajo Region of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The release states the partial federal government shutdown has restricted the ability of the BIA to conduct services on 1,600 miles of paved roads and approximately 6,000 dirt roads.

In response to that situation, NDOT crews have performed preventative services and snow-removal activities on heavily traveled BIA routes.

A limited number of BIA staff members started snow-removal efforts across the reservation on Wednesday and will continue work through Friday, according to the release.

The release states the federal government shutdown also lengthened NDOT's response time to less-traveled roads under its jurisdiction.

"Currently, Navajo DOT crews are mobilizing to remove snow from highly traveled dirt routes before thawing begins and muddy roads develop," the release states.

It states further that NDOT personnel are continuing assessments for community routes.

For more information about route assessments or to request maintenance, contact NDOT Northern Agency senior planner Larry Joe at ljoe@navajodot.org.

