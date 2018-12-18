Myron Lizer, left, Dottie Lizer, Phefelia Herbert-Nez and Jonathan Nez celebrate their win in the Navajo Nation presidential and vice presidential election on Nov. 6 in Window Rock, Ariz. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Board of Election Supervisors have certified the names of 36 candidates, including President-elect Jonathan Nez and Vice President-elect Myron Lizer, elected in the Nov. 6 general election.

The election board's certification on Dec. 13 came after the board canvassed the official results from the general election late last month.

"Certification of the results clears the path for Mr. Lizer and I to take office in January. We have a solid transition team in place that is building our administration and helping to plan the upcoming inauguration," Nez said in a statement.

The inauguration day for the president, vice president, council and other offices is Jan. 15, 2019 in Fort Defiance, Arizona.

The board certified Micheal Thomas Clani and Hoskie Bryant for commissioner seats on the Community Governance of Naschitti and Chris Kescoli and Jo Donna Ward for commissioner seats for the Kayenta Township.

Fort Defiance, Ariz. resident Roselinda Anderson cheers for Navajo Nation presidential candidate Jonathan Nez and vice presidential candidate Myron Lizer on Nov. 6 in Window Rock, Ariz. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Three special elections coincided with the general election. The board certified Ernest Smith for the vice president seat for the Tooh Haltsooí Council of Nataani in Sheep Springs, Margie Barton to represent Dilkon Chapter on the Dilcon Community School Board, and Henry Attakai for the White Cone Chapter vice presidency.

In a separate resolution, the board certified the results for the referendum that proposed increasing the annual salary for the president and vice president. Voters overwhelmingly opposed the measure.

Election board members did not certify five races for the Navajo Nation Council and one race for the Navajo Nation Board of Education because those have decisions pending in the Office of Hearings and Appeals or in the Navajo Nation Supreme Court.

Council Delegate Davis Filfred filed an appeal on Dec. 14 to the high court regarding an OHA decision for an election grievance against Charlaine Tso.

Tso was challenging Filfred to represent Aneth, Mexican Water, Red Mesa, Teec Nos Pos and Tólikan chapters on the tribal council.

An election grievance filed by council Delegate Leonard Tsosie against Daniel E. Tso remains pending in the OHA.

Tsosie faced a challenge by Tso to represent Baca-Prewitt, Casamero Lake, Counselor, Littlewater, Ojo Encino, Pueblo Pintado, Torreon and Whitehorse Lake chapters.

A grievance hearing was held Monday in Window Rock, Arizona, and will continue in January, according to the OHA.

Legal challenges remain pending for Amos F. Johnson and Jimmy Yellowhair to represent Forest Lake, Hardrock, Kíts'íílí, Piñon and Whippoorwill Chapters; Kee Allen Begay Jr. and Melvin Harrison to represent Blue Gap-Tachee, Cottonwood-Tselani, Low Mountain, Many Farms and Nazlini Chapters; Benjamin L. Bennett and Wilson C. Stewart Jr. to represent Crystal, Fort Defiance, Red Lake and Sawmill Chapters; and Charles Long and Priscilla Manuelito to serve the Eastern Agency on the tribe's board of education.

Certification of Navajo Nation Council, election and school boards

Navajo Nation Council

Northern Agency

Shiprock Chapter – Eugenia Charles-Newton

Nenahnezad, Newcomb, San Juan, Tiis Tsoh Sikaad, Tsé Daa K'aan, Upper Fruitland Chapters – Rickie Nez

Beclabito, Cove, Gadii'ahi-Tokoi, Red Valley, Toadlena-Two Grey Hills, Tooh Haltsooí, Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapters – Amber Kanazbah Crotty

Chinle Agency

Chinle Chapter – Eugene Tso

Lukachukai, Rock Point, Round Rock, Tsaile-Wheatfields, Tsé Ch'ízhí Chapters – Nelson S. BeGaye

Eastern Agency

Bááháálí, Chichiltah, Manuelito, Rock Springs, Tsayatoh, Tsé Lichíí Chapters – Seth Damon

Becenti, Crownpoint, Huerfano, Lake Valley, Nageezi, Nahodishgish, Tsé 'íí'áhí, Whiterock Chapters – Mark Freeland

Church Rock, Iyanbito, Mariano Lake, Pinedale, Smith Lake, Thoreau Chapters – Edmund E. Yazzie

Alamo, Ramah, Tóhajiilee Chapters – Jamie Henio

Fort Defiance Agency

Bahastl'ah, Coyote Canyon, Mexican Springs, Naschitti, Tohatchi Chapters – Pernell Halona

Cornfields, Ganado, Jeddito, Kin Dah Lichíí', Steamboat Chapters – Vince R. James

Dilkon, Greasewood Springs, Indian Wells, Teesto, White Cone Chapters – Elmer P. Begay

Oak Springs, St. Michaels Chapters – Edison J. Wauneka

Houck, Klagetoh, Nahata Dziil, Tsé Si'éní, Wide Ruins Chapters – Raymond Smith Jr.

Western Agency

Bodaway-Gap, Coppermine, K'ai'bii'tó, LeChee, Red Lake-Tonalea Chapters – Paul Begay

Naatsisaan, Oljato, Shonto, Ts'ah bii Kin Chapters – Herman M. Daniels

Tó Nanees Dizí Chapter – Otto Tso

Cameron, Coalmine Canyon, Leupp, Tolani Lake, Tsídii To'ii Chapters – Thomas Walker Jr.

Chilchinbeto, Dennehotso, Kayenta Chapters – Nathaniel Brown

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors

Northern Agency – Watona Kellywood

Chinle Agency – Jackie Y. Burbank

Eastern Agency – Hurley Benally

Fort Defiance Agency – Alberto L. Peshlakai

Western Agency – Raymond Maxx

Navajo Nation Board of Education

Northern Agency – Freda K. Nells

Fort Defiance Agency – Sharon Toadecheenie

Western Agency – Victoria Yazzie

Names in italics are incumbents

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

