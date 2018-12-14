LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Songs about Christmas filled the Shiprock Youth Complex gymnasium as community members participated Wednesday in the family winter conference organized by Restoring and Celebrating Family Wellness.

The committee is comprised of various community groups. Its members promote restoring and advancing harmony in families.

During the event, participants enjoyed activities that center on Christmas and on Navajo culture.

The annual event includes a holiday dinner, a visit from Santa Claus, distribution of candy, nuts and fruit bags, and door prizes.

Raymond Keeswood Jr., a member of the coalition, said the purpose of the winter conference is to provide space for families to gather, create memories and develop healthy relationships.

PHOTOS: Families celebrate Christmas at winter conference | Dec. 12
Participants make Christmas wreaths from paper plates and green paper during the family winter conference on Wednesday at the Shiprock Youth Complex in Shiprock.
Trini King, left, and Arnold Keeswood check ticket numbers for a raffle during the family winter conference organized by Restoring and Celebrating Family Wellness on Wednesday at the Shiprock Youth Complex in Shiprock.
Howard Lee colors a holiday design during the family winter conference organized by Restoring and Celebrating Family Wellness at the Shiprock Youth Complex on Wednesday in Shiprock.
Restoring and Celebrating Family Wellness member Rosalin Smith uses the Navajo language to name food items during a game of bingo during the family winter conference at the Shiprock Youth Complex on Wednesday in Shiprock.
Katie Brown uses a smartphone to take a group selfie as part of an activity at the family winter conference on Wednesday at the Shiprock Youth Complex in Shiprock.
Audrey Sanchez follows instructions to create a Navajo string game design during the family winter conference on Wednesday at the Shiprock Youth Complex in Shiprock.
Regina BlueEyes, left, and Brian Lee prepare icing for gingerbread hogans during the family winter conference at the Shiprock Youth Complex on Wednesday in Shiprock.
Various activities were scheduled through the family winter conference organized by Restoring and Celebrating Family Wellness at the Shiprock Youth Complex on Wednesday in Shiprock.
