Trini King, left, and Arnold Keeswood check ticket numbers for a raffle during the family winter conference organized by Restoring and Celebrating Family Wellness on Wednesday at the Shiprock Youth Complex in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Howard Lee colors a holiday design during the family winter conference organized by Restoring and Celebrating Family Wellness at the Shiprock Youth Complex on Wednesday in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Restoring and Celebrating Family Wellness member Rosalin Smith uses the Navajo language to name food items during a game of bingo during the family winter conference at the Shiprock Youth Complex on Wednesday in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Various activities were scheduled through the family winter conference organized by Restoring and Celebrating Family Wellness at the Shiprock Youth Complex on Wednesday in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
