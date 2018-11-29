Results from Nov. 6 election are now official

Navajo Nation Vice President and President-elect Jonathan Nez arrives at his campaign watch party on Nov. 6 in Window Rock, Ariz. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The final results for the Navajo Nation presidency and council, and offices for agencies and chapters for the tribe's general election were canvassed today by the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors.

There were 63,144 ballots cast in the general election, and there were 94,916 registered voters, according to the Navajo Election Administration.

The official results complied by the election administration show Vice President and President-elect Jonathan Nez received 41,261 votes, followed by former President Joe Shirley Jr. with 20,751 votes.

Within the Northern Agency, Nez received 8,133 votes, and Shirley received 3,917 votes. Results from other agencies show Nez receiving 9,506 votes and Shirley receiving 4,897 votes in the Eastern Agency; Nez received 4,565 votes and Shirley received 4,114 votes in the Chinle Agency; Nez received 10,754 votes and Shirley received 5,221 votes in the Fort Defiance Agency, and Nez received 8,303 votes and Shirley received 2,602 votes in the Western Agency.

In addition to electing officials, voters weighed in on a referendum that proposed increasing the annual salary for the president and vice president. The measure was defeated with 39,026 votes opposing the raise and 19,439 votes in support of it.

There were 3,448 votes in favor of the proposal and 7,887 votes opposing it in the Northern Agency. The Eastern Agency had 3,976 votes in favor and 9,399 votes against; the Chinle Agency had 2,903 votes in favor and 5,437 votes against; the Fort Defiance Agency had 5,288 votes in favor and 9,736 votes against; and the Western Agency had 3,824 votes in favor and 6,567 votes against.

Tribal council, regional seats results

For the council seat to represent the Shiprock Chapter, Eugenia Charles-Newton received 1,611 votes and Vern R. Lee received 834 votes.

Rickie Nez received 1,773 votes and Matthew Tso received 1,200 votes in the race for the Nenahnezad, Newcomb, San Juan, Tiis Tsoh Sikaad, Tsé Daa K'aan and Upper Fruitland chapters.

Incumbent Amber Kanazbah Crotty retained her seat for the Beclabito, Cove, Gadii'ahi-Tokoi, Red Valley, Toadlena-Two Grey Hills, Tooh Haltsooí and Tsé Alnaozt'i'í chapters. She received 2,297 votes, followed by Irvin Tyler with 980 votes.

Delegate Davis Filfred was seeking re-election but was defeated by Charlaine Tso to represent the Aneth, Mexican Water, Red Mesa, Teec Nos Pos and Tólikan chapters. Tso received 1,556 votes and Filfred received 1,244 votes.

Watona Kellywood ran unopposed for an agency seat on the election board. She received 9,960 votes.

In the race for an agency seat on the Navajo Board of Education, Freda K. Nells received 7,496 votes, and Jeanne Haskie received 3,815 votes.

There was a special election for Tooh Haltsooí Chapter to seat a vice president for the chapter's Council of Nataani. In that race, Ernest Smith received 191 votes, followed by Louise Charley with 107 votes.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2018/11/29/navajo-nation-election-board-canvass-general-election-results/2153755002/