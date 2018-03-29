Decision would have cut more than $7 million from program

FARMINGTON — A federal court judge ruled the Navajo Nation is entitled to a multimillion-dollar federal grant to operate Navajo Head Start for fiscal year 2018.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich determined on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not follow requirements when it reduced a $23 million grant to Navajo Head Start.

The Navajo Nation filed a complaint and a preliminary injunction on behalf of the program in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Feb. 2.

The tribe alleged the Department of Health and Human Services violated the Head Start Act and the Administrative Procedure Act when it reduced funding from $23 million to $15.7 million without providing sufficient notice to appeal.

Friedrich denied the preliminary injunction on Feb. 28 in addition to expediting the case.

Navajo Head Start operates two programs — Early Head Start and Head Start — in communities across the reservation.

Court documents state the tribe has not meet the funded enrollment number of 2,068 students from March 2015 to January 2018.

“The court's quick action to reverse this reduction will require the HHS Secretary to take stock of the challenges we face in operating this program.” Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch

During that period, the tribe reported enrollment ranged from 1,000 to 1,600 students despite efforts to increase student numbers, according to court documents.

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch welcomed the court decision in a press release from the tribe's Department of Justice.

"The court's quick action to reverse this reduction will require the HHS Secretary to take stock of the challenges we face in operating this program," Branch said.

A press release from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President reiterated the need for the federal government to provide adequate notice, appeal and hearing rights before such action is taken.

"We applaud the federal court for making sure the federal government provides proper notice, appeal and hearing rights are afforded before reducing any funding that impacts the cognitive development of our children," President Russell Begaye said.

