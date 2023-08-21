Four Corners filmmaker to release latest project 'Touch the Water' in November

"Touch the Water" was filmed for just $47,005 -- a paltry sum compared to Hollywood blockbusters.

It is the seventh feature movie produced by Holt Hamilton Films.

The film will open in November during National American Indian Heritage Month.

While he’s proud of the work he does, nobody needs to remind Arizona independent filmmaker Travis Holt Hamilton that, in many ways, his movies don’t stack up against Hollywood blockbuster competition with budgets of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Hamilton’s films cost tens of thousands of dollars to make and feature largely novice actors, while he performs multiple off-camera duties to keep costs low. It’s a formula that, with the planned release of his latest project, “Touch the Water,” this fall, has allowed him to make six feature films over the past several years, a group of movies that are all set on the Navajo Nation or feature predominately Native actors and crew members.

Hamilton said he tries to compensate for his relatively paltry budgets by making character-driven, family-friendly movies with a lot of heart, and “Touch the Water” — the tale of an elderly Native woman who pursues a dream of swimming in the ocean — is no different.

Occasionally, Hamilton acknowledged, he lets it get to him when someone who doesn’t appreciate his work makes a snide comment about his direction or photography, or the performance of one of his fledgling actors. But while shooting “Touch the Water” in June 2021, he said he bought into a time-honored Indigenous concept and let go of that negativity.

“Something that brought me a lot of peace during that is the idea that there is beauty in imperfection,” he said. “That was the mantra, and I think we really hit that. People are feeling the heart that’s in it.”

“Touch the Water” cost $47,005 to shoot, he said — a paltry sum, given the amount of money reportedly used to create this summer’s two box office smash hits, “Barbie” ($145 million) and “Oppenheimer” ($100 million). That required Hamilton, an Iraq War veteran, to not just write and direct the film but also to produce it, and serve as its director of photography and distributor.

It also led him to cast an actor with no experience in the lead role. Perci Ami portrays Daisy, an 80-year-old Native woman who resists her daughter’s efforts to sell her home and place her in an institution.

Hamilton met Ami approximately a year before he even conceived of “Touch the Water,” during a Native American conference on aging in Fort McDowell, Arizona, that he attended where he was screening his 2012 comedy “More Than Frybread.” Ami was delivering a presentation at the event, and Hamilton immediately was impressed with how much at ease she appeared to be in front of a classroom full of people and the way she made those folks laugh.

He filed her name away in the back of his mind, and when he began casting “Touch the Water” a year later — putting out national feelers for a Native woman age 70 or older to play the part of Daisy — he received few responses. His thoughts drifted back to Ami, and when he contacted her and presented her with the idea of playing the part, she quickly accepted, despite having no acting experience.

That might have been a dealbreaker for another director, but Hamilton is used to working with actors in that situation. Before shooting “Touch the Water,” he went through all his old films and, to his astonishment, counted approximately 100 actors with speaking parts who never before had appeared on camera.

Now, with his latest project, that number is up to 115 people, perhaps 120. That’s a source of significant pride to Hamilton, who said one of his primary goals always has been to provide Native actors with film experience they can use to land roles in larger projects.

Besides, Hamilton said, casting inexperienced actors is a matter of financial necessity at his level.

“Our budgets are so small, I couldn’t afford a Wes Studi or Adam Beach … ,” he said. “Plus, I’m still learning and getting better. … It’s a matter of survival, in a way.”

Nevertheless, Hamilton makes a point of paying all his actors for their work.

“Touch the Water” is in post production now, and Hamilton plans on releasing it Nov. 3 — the same release date for “Dune 2,” another blockbuster that is expected to attract most of the cinematic world’s attention. He said he knows it’ll be a chore to even find a theater owner willing to set aside one screen for him against such stiff competition, but that targeted opening date is significant enough to Hamilton that he’s willing to risk it.

“We’re setting ourselves up for some bid challenges,” he said. “But my goal is to open one film a year in November – that’s (National American Indian Heritage Month), and it’s important to me. I’m pretty confident we can find at least one screen to open on.”

Hamilton said he plans a slow rollout for the film, eventually increasing its presence to where it is appearing on multiple screens at the same time over the course of a year. That’s a feat he accomplished with his most recent film, the 2015 sci-fi flick “Legends from the Sky,” which played eight screens simultaneously, his widest release yet.

Hamilton is trying to build a buzz about his film by encouraging people to view the trailer, which was released earlier this week on Apple iTunes movie trailers. He noted with satisfaction on Aug. 17 that the trailer was the ninth most-viewed trailer on the platform that day after it had peaked earlier in the week at No. 3.

“Just getting our trailer on Apple movie trailers is a huge win for us,” he said. “But there’s so much more for us to do.”

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.