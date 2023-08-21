Group files ethics complaint against Interior Secretary Haaland for Chaco moratorium

Protect the Public's Trust is asking the Department of the Interior's inspector general to investigate the former New Mexico congresswoman.

The organization takes issue with the fact that Haaland's daughter narrated a film opposed to oil and gas leasing around Chaco.

Protect the Public's Trust is led by a former Trump administration official.

A June decision by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to withdraw federal lands around Chaco Culture National Historic Park from future mining and drilling leases continues to make waves, with a Washington, D.C.-based organization filing an ethics complaint against her last week.

Officials from Protect the Public’s Trust, an organization that bills itself as a nonpartisan government watchdog group, have urged the Department of the Interior’s inspector general to investigate the former New Mexico congresswoman for her participation in a film opposing oil and gas leasing in the Chaco region and for her public statements. The film, “Our Story: The Indigenous Led Fight to Protect Greater Chaco,” was narrated by Haaland’s child, Somah Haaland.

Haaland’s decision to institute a buffer zone that prohibits new oil and gas leasing, and mining claims within 10 miles of Chaco for 20 years was hailed by many conservationists and Native American group, but a variety of energy-related organizations and other Native American groups voiced their opposition to it. The ethics complaint by Protect the Public’s Trust is only the latest chapter in that battle.

“The American public serves the assurance that official decision at the Department of the Interior and other agencies are made in an impartial manner,” Michael Chamberlain, the director of Protect the Public’s Trust, stated in a news release about the filing of the compliant. “Despite her unequivocal public statements as a federal official, her child’s leadership position at the loudest advocacy group calling for a moratorium, and even her ‘participation’ in a documentary arguing for such a policy, as Secretary, Deb Haaland pushed forward in the apparent misconception that people would believe she could be ‘impartial’ in the matter.”

Melissa Schwartz, a spokesperson for the Department of the Interior, declined to comment directly on the complaint. But in an email to The Daily Times, she referred a reporter to a May 8 Huffington Post article that reports that Sullivan, the Protect the Public’s Trust leader, is a former Trump administration official who served in the U.S. Department of Education under Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The article also details how Protect the Public’s Trust, which was formed in 2021, has gone from describing itself as a nonprofit organization on its Facebook page to a nongovernmental organization, and that it has been less than transparent about its own funding sources and the nonprofit status it has claimed.

The Huffington Post story did note that the organization has been successful in some cases in regard to bringing attention to conflicts of interest by public officials.

Schwartz also referred to a June 2 DOI news release that describes Haaland’s decision to issue the moratorium as the product of an extensive public engagement process. The news release emphasizes that the moratorium applies only to federal lands and does not apply to minerals owned by private, state or tribal entities.

Nevertheless, the moratorium has been heavily criticized by oil and gas groups, including the Western Energy Alliance, a Denver-based organization that represents the interests of 200 member companies engaged in oil and gas exploration in the West.

The alliance was cited in the Protect the Public’s Trust complaint, and the organization has complained about Haaland’s alleged conflicts of interest for much of the past year.

The alliance issued an Aug. 17 statement by the organization’s president, Kathleen Sgamma, that reiterates many of those claims.

“Secretary Haaland has a conflict of interest as a member of the Laguna Pueblo that has been pushing for the very outcome on Chaco that she signed off on,” Sgamma stated. “Plus her own daughter has lobbied her agency and members of Congress for that same outcome. As Secretary of the Interior, she has an obligation to balance the interests of all tribes, and not favor just one side.”

Sgamma goes on to argue that Haaland has shown “she cannot rise above her two conflicts of interest and manage in a balanced manner. Her failure to act properly and under strict ethics standards means this decision is vulnerable in court.”

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.