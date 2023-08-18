Kirtland youngsters feast on 'healing meal' of precontact Native American foods

James grew up in Los Angeles but comes from Apache, Navajo and Mexican ancestry.

She received a $3,000 grant from the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance to present the two "healing meals" this week.

James served foods that the people of the Americas consumed before Europeans arrived here.

KIRTLAND — Daniella James enjoys eating good food as much as anyone — perhaps more — but the University of Massachusetts-Amherst business major also views it as a potentially transformative experience under the right circumstances.

“I want to share the experience that food can lead you back in history to your ancestors,” she said. “It’s a passport to another time.”

That’s why James, who grew up in Los Angeles but comes from San Carlos Apache, Navajo and Mexican ancestry, found herself in Kirtland this week presenting what she called a pair of “healing meals” for youngsters participating in Kirtland Youth Association programs. Armed with a $3,000 grant from the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance — a Flagstaff, Arizona-based nonprofit organization that supports Native communities with advocacy, education and networking to revitalize Indigenous food systems — she was able to stage the meals to introduce, or reintroduce, authentic Indigenous foods to students.

James served only what she calls “precontact” cuisine — foods that the people of the Americas consumed before Europeans arrived on the continent. She is careful to distinguish those foods from “traditional” foods such as mutton or frybread, which long have been staples of Native diets but were introduced after that contact occurred.

The items James laid out this week included nuts, fruits, meats, legumes, starches and flavorings, everything from walnuts, raspberries and bison to wild rice, black beans and purple potatoes. It made for a colorful, varied and tasty spread.

James said she was motivated to begin studying Native foods seven years ago after discovering to her dismay that her own family had no connection with that aspect of its past. She hopes to take what she has learned since then and work in the Native food business after graduating.

Encouraging other Native Americans to cultivate new ties with those ancient foods is not just a feel-good project for James, although she said she enjoys the positive energy the work generates. She said she believes that food sovereignty equates to nation sovereignty, and she described the precontact Indigenous diet as much healthier than the one many Native people consume today.

“I want to help prevent diabetes and high cholesterol, and create a healthy environment for foods,” she said. “Natives eat a lot of tortillas, carbs and rice — high glycemic foods with a lot of sugar, and that harms their bodies.”

James said she isn’t interested in trying to force anyone to make a lifestyle change through a high-pressure sales pitch. Instead, she prefers to simply engage folks in one-on-one conversation about the benefits of eating foods that are more like the ones their ancestors consumed hundreds of years ago.

“Each person I talk to, this becomes a more in-depth conversation,” she said. “This is a natural healing space as well as a holy healing space.”

During this week’s healing meals, James was assisted by Christopher Julian, who joined James in explaining the history of the foods that were being served and encouraging the youngsters to give them a try.

Some of the foods were better received than others. When James asked for a handful of daring volunteers to come forward and sample a mystery food at the event, she had no shortage of takers — until she revealed that the food in question was grasshoppers.

A couple of the youngsters who had stepped forward quickly retreated, although others stepped up to replace them. Overall, the students seemed pleasantly surprised at the taste, and it wasn’t long before most of them tried at least a nibble.

The feedback they gave to the sumac James had them try wasn’t as positive. James described the taste as pungent and sour, and she was delighted when the healing meal she had served a day earlier to students in kindergarten through second grade reacted well to it.

But the Aug. 16 group was having none of it. Many of them made a beeline toward a trash can to spit it out, while others headed to a water fountain to rinse out their mouth.

James said her favorite Native food is acorn flour.

“My tribe calls it Apache gold,” she said, smiling. “Independently, it tastes bitter and unhappy. But when tasted in acorn stew, it becomes magic — it sparks a blood memory, which is something your body is drawn to and you don’t know why.”

James said she enjoys seeing people occasionally have that reaction to the precontact food she serves, as the most rewarding part of the experience for her is seeing young people make such a visceral connection to their past.

It also opens their minds to new possibilities, she said.

“If they’re learning this now, the flavors of their life might be altered and enjoyed,” she said.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.