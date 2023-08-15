Rim Fire burning on BLM land near NM Highway 511 and Colorado border

The Farmington Daily-Times

Another small, lightning-caused wildfire was burning in San Juan County on Monday, this one the Rim Fire, which was located on land under the control of the Bureau of Land Management near the Colorado border just north of N.M. Highway 511.

The fire was reported at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, according to a news release from the BLM.

The fire was still small as of Aug. 14 – covering an area estimated at 50 feet by 50 feet, the release stated – but the two 20-person crews who were working the blaze did not have any of it contained.

Smoke from the fire was visible from the nearby highway and in Ignacio, Colorado, according to the release.

The fire was burning in pinon and juniper trees, and fire managers were planning on using the blaze to minimize the presence of those encroaching species while promoting the growth of mountain mahogany and oak brush.

For fire updates, check nmfireinfo.com.

