County Commission will vote Aug. 15 on preferred alternative to closure of 5-Mile Bridge

The commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 in the commission chambers at the County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

The county staff is recommending a plan under which County Road 4990 is upgraded and used as a replacement route for the closed 5-Mile Bridge.

The resolutions calls for the county to set aside $450,000 for improvements to County Road 4990.

A lingering controversy over the decommissioning of the 5-Mile Bridge in eastern San Juan County and the selection of a preferred alternative route to handle the traffic it once carried will come to a head the next few days when the San Juan County Commission takes up the issue at its next meeting.

During the meeting, commissioners are scheduled to vote on whether to accept a recommendation by county staff to designate Alternative C as the preferred new route for motorists who no longer have access to the bridge. Alternative C is one of four alternatives that were proposed by AECOM, the engineering firm the county hired to produce a report on the bridge’s condition and suggest some alternatives to its continued use.

Each of the four alternatives includes the removal of the 5-Mile Bridge, officially known as Bridge 8118, which was decommissioned June 5 because of concerns about its safety. The nearly 100-year-old structure traverses the meandering Largo Canyon and its abutments are being eroded by stormwater runoff.

Alternative C emerged as the least-expensive and most quickly implemented alternative, according to AECOM officials. The county staff apparently agreed with that assessment after spending the past couple of months studying the issue and considering public input on the four options.

That doesn’t mean the commission’s decision will be automatic. Over the past several weeks, many residents of eastern San Juan County who used the 5-Mile Bridge on a daily or near-daily basis to get to nearby Blanco to take their children to school, pick up their mail or perform other tasks, have pleaded with commissioners to choose one of the more expensive alternatives that involves the construction of a replacement bridge that wouldn’t cause them to have to drive several miles out of their way to get to Blanco.

The residents' concerns were voiced loudly during a June 29 public meeting at the Sullivan Road Fire Station southeast of Bloomfield. Several dozen residents pleaded with county officials to pick one of the other two alternatives, which call for building a replacement bridge near the 5-Mile Bridge site, arguing that Alternative C — which calls primarily for motorists to use County Road 4990, also known as Sullivan Road — is unacceptable.

They found a sympathizer in County Commissioner Gary McDaniel, whose District II includes the 5-Mile Bridge. McDaniel has said he believes the county is obligated to build a new bridge for those residents. McDaniel has urged the county staff to come up with a plan for funding that project.

But the estimated cost of building a new bridge is beyond the county’s means, according to Nick Porell, the county’s public works director. The cost of a new bridge under Alternative A in the AECOM study is $13.3 million, while the price tag for constructing a new bridge under Alternative B is $16.9 million. Both alternatives also would take many years to implement, according to AECOM officials.

Pointing to the relatively few drivers who used the 5-Mile Bridge on a daily basis, Porell and County Manager Mike Stark have said several times that it is extremely unlikely the county could attract federal or state grant funding or capital outlay money to fund such a replacement project.

That hasn’t stopped McDaniel from continuing to push for the idea. At a recent commission meeting, he floated the idea of county officials sending a letter to representatives of energy companies that are active in eastern San Juan County, asking them to provide financial support for a new bridge.

During the upcoming meeting, commissioners will vote on a resolution to have the county staff mail that request to the energy company officials.

“In the spirit of previous cooperative bridge building efforts but also recognizing the current positive economic contributions from the energy industry both in employment and tax revenue to the county, we extend an offer for your company to partner with San Juan County in funding a new bridge across Largo Canyon,” the letter states.

The letter explains that any contributions from the firms would be used on various aspects of the project, including engineering and architectural design, construction labor and equipment, an environmental impact assessment and mitigation measures, and quality control and project management.

First, commissioners will vote on whether to accept Alternative C as the preferred option.

According to a staff summary report, the resolution calls for the commission to meet a staff request for $450,000 in capital funding to be included in an upcoming budget adjustment for work designed to improve the reliability of County Road 4990 during all weather conditions, including the improvement or replacement of two low-water crossings with arch culvert installations.

A third project covered by the request would result in the redesign of a multiple-culvert water crossing that was significantly damaged during a storm that took place in the summer of 2022.

The staff summary report acknowledges the strong public sentiment in favor of a replacement bridge. But it describes the project’s price tag as “a significant barrier to its implementation particularly when considering the associated low traffic volumes.”

