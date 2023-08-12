Monsoon conditions help firefighters get control of fires around San Juan County

Several wildland fires that sprang up in or near eastern San Juan County in recent days appear to have been brought under control by local and federal firefighters who have benefitted from the arrival of a monsoon weather pattern that has brought afternoon showers, increased humidity and lower temperatures to the area.

The American Mesa Fire was reported on Aug. 5 and is burning on the Jicarilla Ranger District of the Carson National Forest 15 miles southwest of Dulce. At 756 acres, it is the largest of the three local blazes, but firefighters have it 35% contained, and the fire has not grown since Aug. 8.

Fire officials have said the fire presents no immediate threat to structures. But the fire is believed to pose a threat to oil and gas infrastructure in the area.

“We received some isolated torching on juniper trees,” operations planning chief Jay Bertek said of the blaze in a news release. “But nothing escaped the line. Crews are making good progress securing hose lays and protecting the fire edge line.”

With the weekend forecast expected to bring increased chances for slow-moving thunderstorms, fire managers were optimistic on Aug. 11 about getting a hand from Mother Nature.

“This multi-day fire-slowing pattern will significantly reduce fire activity and smoke,” a report on the InciWeb New Mexico website stated.

Fire officials described the blaze’s activity level as moderate and said the interior of the fire was still smoldering in areas of heavy fuels.

The West Fork Fire, a 43-acre blaze burning 8 miles north of Navajo Dam in San Juan County, was 90% contained as of Aug. 11 and was exhibiting low fire behavior, officials said in a news release. Crews from the BLM and San Juan County Fire & Rescue were involved in the suppression effort.

There are some residences located 2 miles south of the fire, but they were not in immediate danger as of Aug. 10. But several oil and gas well pads were being jeopardized by the blaze.

The Lake Fire, a 73-acre blaze burning northwest of Navajo Lake, was reported on Aug. 2. It was 90% contained as of Aug. 9. No update on its status was available on Aug. 11.

All three fires were started by lightning strikes, federal officials have said.

