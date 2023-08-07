Chaco Canyon campsites remain off-limits while geologists monitor rockfall hazards

National Park Service officials have announced that the five campsites at Chaco Culture National Historic Park that were placed off-limits last week because of rockfalls will remain closed indefinitely while specialists continue to monitor the situation.

Park officials announced the closures of the campsites in the Gallo Campground on July 28 after several rockfall events on July 21 and July 28. According to a Friday, Aug. 4 news release, geologists believe the potential for rockfalls exist, and park officials will keep the campsites cordoned off until they can determine what, if anything, can be done about the situation.

No one was injured in the July rockfalls. Park visitation is typically light this time of year because of the heat and lack of shade.

The five campsites that were closed last week came in addition to 17 campsites that were closed in January 2020 because of the hazards posed by potential rockfalls then. That means 22 of the campground’s 49 sites have become unusable over the past four years.

The news release states that a rockfall hazard assessment published by the National Park Service in 2015 identified several locations at Chaco that were within a zone where rockfalls could occur. Those sites included both campsites and employee housing locations. Park officials condemned the housing units — four three-bedroom houses — that were within those zones and permanently closed the campsites.

But the release states that the five campsites affected by the most recent rockfalls were not in the hazard zone identified in the 2015 assessment.

Park officials indicated in the release that rockfalls at Chaco are nothing new, noting that ancient residents of the site recognized that hazard when they built a retaining wall under a site now known as Threatening Rock. In 1941, according to the release, that slab of cliff face separated from the canyon wall and crashed into Pueblo Bonito, destroying several rooms.

The unseasonably high temperatures that San Juan County has experienced this summer could be to blame for the most recent rockfall activity, according to Nathan Hatfield, the chief of interpretation at Chaco and at Aztec Ruins National Monument. The Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington already has registered 14 days of 100 degrees or more. The Farmington area experiences an average of one 100-degree day per year.

With temperatures rising worldwide, park officials said in the news release, rockfall activity at Chaco also could become a more frequent occurrence.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.