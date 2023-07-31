Navajo Lake ranger honored after saving boy from drowning

Kirkeeide had just come on duty at the lake on June 17 when she realized something was wrong.

She spotted a commotion near the water and found an unconscious 10-year-old boy who was receiving CPR from a park visitor.

Kirkeeide moved the lad to a flatter area and continued resuscitation efforts, reviving the boy a short time later.

Officer Leigh Kirkeeide, a ranger supervisor at Navajo Lake State Park, says she always likes to begin her shift the same way — by paying a visit to the lake’s marina to get a sense of how many visitors are present that day so she’ll have a sense of how busy things are going to be.

“I had just come on duty,” Kirkeeide said of Saturday, June 17, when she noticed things didn’t seem right at the marina. “I had literally been in the park maybe two minutes.”

Kirkeeide didn’t have much time to get settled in before she would be called upon to spring into action. As she parked her vehicle, she noticed a man sprinting from the marina to the water’s edge.

“Somebody’s in trouble,” Kirkeeide told herself.

The ranger shifted her eyes to the waterfront, where she spotted a commotion. She quickly joined the crowd at the edge of the lake, where she found a park visitor, Matt Adamson, performing CPR on a 10-year-old boy who had wandered into the lake to retrieve a toy. The lad, who reportedly could not swim and was not wearing a life jacket, apparently had ventured out too far and was overcome by conditions, according to a New Mexico State Parks news release.

Adamson had been working on the boy for perhaps a minute when Kirkeeide arrived at the scene and had been unable to resuscitate him. Kirkeeide noticed the boy was lying on the slope of the beach and moved him to a flatter location a few yards away, then began performing CPR herself.

For perhaps another minute, her efforts went unrewarded, as well.

“He was definitely unresponsive,” Kirkeeide said, despite the fact she was giving up mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and chest compressions.

She said her heart began to sink, as she realized time was running out to save the boy, whose father and siblings were gathered nearby, watching in apparent shock.

“You’re just hoping for the best, but in these situations, you never know how they’re going to go,” she said.

Kirkeeide breathed an enormous sigh of relief when the boy finally started to cough. She turned him on his side as he aspirated on the water in his lungs, emptying them out and filling them with air.

“He was very cold,” Kirkeeide said of the boy, explaining that she began rubbing his back to warm him up while bundling him in whatever towels or clothing were nearby.

Shortly thereafter, the boy was airlifted to a local hospital — conscious, breathing and talking.

In honor of her efforts, Kirkeeide — a ranger for the past five years — was presented with a State Parks Division Life Saving Award on July 19 at Navajo Lake State Park by Sarah Cottrell Propst, the cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, while Adamson was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation.

“Officer Kirkeeide’s quick thinking and actions after the initial response of a good Samaritan undoubtedly helped save this child’s life,” Propst said the during the awards ceremony, according to the news release. “Had either of them hesitated it would have ended tragically for the child and his family.”

Kirkeeide’s actions also drew praise from Toby Velasquez, the director of New Mexico State Parks.

“Officer Kirkeeide exemplifies the professionalism of our State Parks staff and their dedication to ensuring that our parks and visitors are cared for to the highest professional standards,” he stated in the news release. “Leigh’s commitment to our agency’s mission make her an invaluable member of our team.”

Kirkeeide also has been honored as the New Mexico State Boating Officer of the Year by the National Association of State Boat Law Administrators, according to the release.

She said the two awards have helped confirm for her that she made the right choice by becoming a ranger — something she dreamed about as a child — after trying many other career paths, including working as a chef, a landscaper and a horticulturalist.

“I’m very hands on,” Kirkeeide said. “I like to be active.”

She also is very fond of the outdoors, realizing at an early age that she didn’t want to spend her life cooped up inside. Perhaps that came from the adventurous lifestyle she enjoyed as a child, growing up in Zimbabwe as the child of American missionaries.

Home schooled for much of that time, Kirkeeide made a habit of finishing her studies early so she could burst out the door of the family home, jump on her bicycle and take advantage of everything Africa had to offer. The family lived close to several national parks, and Kirkeeide grew up in a world populated by elephants, rhinos, zebras, giraffes, baboons, crocodiles and monkeys.

“For me, it was great,” she said. “I got to visit a lot of different places and meet different kinds of people. I kind of got exposed to different cultures and ways of living, and that made me curious.”

She remained in Africa through her high school graduation, finally returning to America to start college. But, by then, the country of her birth had become a stranger to her, and Kirkeeide struggled to find her way.

“I had a difficult time adjusting to the United Stated when we moved back,” she said, explaining that by that point in her life, she considered Africa home.

Kirkeeide drifted through a variety of college programs and jobs until she spent a summer as a seasonal ranger at Abiquiu Lake in 2016. She enjoyed the experience so much, she resolved to pursue rangering as a career, returning to college to earn her degree from Metropolitan State University in Denver, then graduating as the valedictorian from the San Juan County Criminal Training Justice Authority in Farmington in 2019.

Since then, she’s been stationed at Navajo Lake and said she has settled into a life that suits her perfectly.

“It’s been great,” she said. “It was exactly what I was looking for — it’s a big park … and there’s always some sort of project to keep me busy.”

Kirkeeide said she enjoys even the mundane aspects of her job, such as performing routine maintenance. But experiences like the one she had on June 17 have taught her there is no such thing as a routine day.

That was the first time in her career Kirkeeide had been involved in a life-or-death situation, she said, and it made quite an impression on her.

“I will say I was shaken for the rest of that day and all weekend,” she said.

But she said the experience was rewarding, and she is grateful that she was able to make such a difference.

“I’ve talked to his mother about a week to 10 days later,” Kirkeeide said. “And she said he was back to his old self.”

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.