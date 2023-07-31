More campsites closed at Chaco Canyon after two recent rockfall events

The first rockfall took place on July 21, while the second one happened on July 29.

For the second time in less than four years, concerns about falling rocks have led officials at Chaco Culture National Historic Park to close parts of the park’s Gallo Campground.

A National Park Service news release issued on Thursday, July 29 indicated that park officials had placed five campsites off limits after a pair of recent rockfall events.

Nathan Hatfield, the chief of interpretation at Chaco and at Aztec Ruins National Monument, said the first rockfall took place at approximately noon on July 21, while the second one took place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on July 29. The rocks fell from the cliff at the north end of the Gallo Campground at the east end of the park.

“Both the staff and visitors said they heard popping sounds, like a shotgun,” Hatfield said of the second rockfall.

The rocks did not land in the campground or cause any injuries, but they were close enough so that park officials became concerned. A hiking trail on the northern edge of the campground that leads to a petroglyphs site was covered with debris, he said, and that trail has been closed, as well.

The Gallo Campground originally had 49 sites, but 17 of those were closed in January 2020 by park officials who were concerned then about the hazards of a potential rockfall. That brought the total down to 32. With the recent closure, the Gallo Campground is down to just 27 sites, a little more than half its former total.

The closed sites were marked with yellow tape and signs on Friday, July 28.

Hatfield said there were only a few campers in the park when the rockfalls took place, as the peak of summer tends to be a slow season at Chaco, which offers little to no shade. The campground closure has had little to no immediate effect, as even the folks who might have reserved the camping spots in question still have plenty of others that are available.

But the closure of those spots will become more of an issue in the fall. Hatfield said traffic at Chaco picks up noticeably then, with many people already having reserved campsites during that time.

“Come September or October, we’ll be at capacity (in the campground) on weekends and close to it in the middle of the week,” he said.

People who have reserved the now-closed campsites have been notified about the change and will receive a refund, the news release states.

“Come fall, there will be some disappointed folks,” Hatfield said.

While that is unfortunate, he said the situation is nothing new to Chaco.

“Rockfalls have happened at Chaco Canyon since before humans were even here,” he said, noting the structural instability of the sandstone cliffs that surround the park.

Like most of the rest of San Juan County, Chaco has not seen any monsoon rain this summer, one factor that has contributed to rockfall events in the past. Hatfield said another culprit may be to blame this year.

“It could be excessive heat,” he said, explaining that expansion of the rocks during the heat of the day may be at work.

Many parts of San Juan County regularly have seen temperatures at or more than 100 degrees for the past two weeks, a heat wave that is highly unusual for the region.

During the 2020 closures, Hatfield said National Park Service officials were examining ways to lessen the danger posed by rockfalls at the park. But he said this week that effort had not borne fruit.

“I don’t think we can mitigate it without it being cost prohibitive,” he said. “No matter the specifics of what kind of approach you take to the ongoing threat, I don’t think we’ll ever be able to prevent it without spending millions and millions of dollars. And I’m not sure that’s something we’d do even if we had unlimited funds.”

Hatfield has said in the past that simply moving the campground is not a desirable option. Much of the park site is archaeologically sensitive, and it would take a great deal of time and effort to find a new location for the campground, which is several acres in size.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.