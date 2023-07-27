San Juan commissioner pushes energy company to contribution to 5-Mile Bridge replacement

A San Juan County commissioner who has advocated strongly for the construction of a new bridge to replace the recently decommissioned 5-Mile Bridge is encouraging his fellow commissioners to support a plan under which local energy companies are asked to contribute financially to the proposed project.

During the Tuesday, July 25 commission meeting in Aztec, County Commissioner Gary McDaniel, whose District II includes the bridge — which spans Largo Wash in far-eastern San Juan County and is known officially as Bridge 8118 — floated the possibility of the county sending letters to oil and gas firms that operate in the county. Those letters would ask those companies to consider donating funding for a replacement structure for the closed bridge.

County Manager Mike Stark acknowledged McDaniel’s request to have the commission vote on a motion to have the county staff send the letters, but he noted that it would need to be placed on the agenda for a future commission meeting before it could be acted upon.

“Whatever it takes,” McDaniel said.

The subject arose during a presentation by county project manager Porter Smith, who was discussing updates to the county’s infrastructure and capital improvements plan, which was due to be forwarded to state officials. The additions consisted mostly of planned improvements to county roads and bridges, with improvements for County Road 4990 — also known as Sullivan Road — topping the list.

That item caught the attention of McDaniel, who told Smith he wanted to make sure that by voting for the resolution to approve the updated plan, he and the commission were not committing to a course of action that would preclude the possibility of replacement for 5-Mile Bridge.

Smith assured him the approval of the infrastructure and capital improvements plan would not have that effect.

“It’s kind of an immediate attempt to improve that road for the diverted traffic,” Smith said, referring to the fact that since the 5-Mile Bridge was decommissioned, many residents of the eastern part of the county have started using County Road 4990 as an alternative.

County commissioners have not decided which of four alternative plans they will support to address the decommissioning of the aging bridge, which was placed off limits on June 5 over concerns about its decrepit state. One of those plans calls for funneling the traffic from County Road 4450 — the route that includes the 5-Mile Bridge — onto County Road 4990 and making $3.5 million worth of improvements to the latter.

Another plan calls for funneling traffic onto three other roads, with $5.1 million in planned improvements, while the other two plans call for building replacement bridges — one at a cost of $16.9 million and the other at a cost of $13.3 million.

County officials have said it would be extremely unlikely that the latter two projects would receive federal or state grant funding, given the cost and the relatively few motorists either bridge would serve.

But dozens of residents of the Largo Wash area who used the bridge in the past showed up at a public meeting in Bloomfield last month to plead with county officials to build a new bridge anyway. McDaniel has expressed his support for that idea several times, as he did again during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

“… I still want to clarify that we still want the bridge, or I do, and I think my constituents do, too,” he said.

The idea of asking energy companies to contribute to a public infrastructure project is not without precedent, Stark has said in the past, referring to the effort to get the 10-Mile Bridge in San Juan County rebuilt several years ago. County officials successfully solicited donations from oil and gas companies then, as much of the bridge’s traffic was generated by drivers for those companies.

But that may not be the case in regard to a replacement for the 5-Mile Bridge. Stark has said heavy truck traffic was banned from the bridge years ago, leading those drivers to begin using alternate routes long before the structure was decommissioned in June.

Additionally, Stark has said he approached officials at the Hilcorp Energy Company in Houston about donating to a 5-Mile Bridge replacement earlier this year, and that idea quickly was deemed a nonstarter by company officials.

Officials at AECOM, the engineering design firm that was hired by the county to inspect the bridge and make recommendations for its future use, are preparing a final report to submit to the commission later this summer that includes public feedback on the four options. Stark has said he expects the county to receive the report soon.

Once the county staff has digested the report, it will prepare a recommendation for the County Commission, and that item will be placed on a commission meeting agenda in August or September, Stark has said.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.