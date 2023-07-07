San Juan County sees infusion of money from ETA payouts to displaced workers

Department of Workforce Solutions officials say more than 90% of those receiving the payouts are San Juan County residents.

With more than 350 checks having been issued to displaced workers over the past several weeks under the terms of the 2019 Energy Transition Act, more than $7 million has been paid out to those directly impacted by last year’s closure of the San Juan Generating Station, officials at the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions say.

Workers who are New Mexico residents and who lost their job because of the closure of the power plant or the mine that supplied it with coal, as well as those who worked for contractors that serviced those two entities, are eligible for $20,000 payouts under the ETA’s Displaced Worker Assistance Fund.

Department of Workforce Solutions officials say more than 90% of those receiving the payouts are San Juan County residents, meaning approximately $6.3 million has been dispersed in the county since the first checks were issued. Agency officials said that as of June 16, 384 people had applied for the funds, and, at that time, 281 of them already had received a check, according to The Daily Times archives.

A total of $12 million is available for displaced workers through the fund.

“We heard loud and clear from the workers that their number one need was direct financial assistance to bridge the gaps left when the plant and mine closed,” Secretary of Workforce Solutions Sarita Nair stated in the release. “We also got over 170 people connected to retraining and re-employment resources through our local Workforce Connections office. I am grateful to the Workforce Solutions team and our partners at the Department of Finance and Administration for getting this money out the door so soon after we took applications.”

She noted that the infusion of money would bolster the economy in San Juan County in addition to helping the families affected by the closure.

Nair was part of a contingent of Department of Workforce Solutions personnel who traveled to San Juan County on May 2 to discuss the fund and begin accepting applications from displaced workers. She said then she expected between 400 and 600 workers to apply for the money.

According to the release, applications continue to be accepted from people who worked at the San Juan Generating Station, the Westmoreland San Juan Mine, AIMS and Savage Services.

Workers from additional entities affected by the closures may qualify for assistance and will be contacted directly after they have been identified, the release states. They will be asked to apply in the person at the New Mexico Workforce Connection Center in Farmington.

Shannon Fitzgerald, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 611 union representatives for the Public Service Co. of New Mexico, the power plant’s primary investor and operator, expressed gratitude to Department of Workforce Solutions officials who listed to the message of rank-and-file workers and responded accordingly.

“The ETA had been designed to assist these displaced workers and there were many that opposed us,” Fitzgerald stated in the release. “I would like to thank Secretary Nair and her staff for their work and dedication to the actual direct assistance to these workers that they need and deserve that has created a path for other states to follow. It is truly unprecedented that these workers were heard and shows the workers that Unions still have a strong voice in New Mexico.”

