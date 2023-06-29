Dry, windy conditions lead San Juan County to ban all open burning

County firefighters responded to eight structure fires last week, 10 lightning-strike fires on June 27 and two reports of people burning without a permit on June 28.

With temperatures soaring, winds gusting and no moisture in the forecast, San Juan County Fire & Rescue officials have banned all open burning in unincorporated areas of the county until the area receives significant precipitation.

The announcement was made via a county news release on June 28. County spokesman Devin Neeley said the move comes after firefighters responded to eight structure fires last week, 10 lightning-strike fires on June 27 and two reports of people burning without a permit on June 28, when a Red Flag Warning had been issued by the National Weather Service, indicating conditions had led to an increased risk of fire danger.

According to the news release, the ban on open burning includes cropland, fields, rangeleand, debris burning, slash piles, prescribed burning and weed burning, and no burn permits will be issued while the ban remains in effect.

The release states the band does not apply to recreational fires in a fire pit, charcoal grills, and wood and coal stoves.

County officials had placed restrictions on open burning on June 22, limiting such blazes to between 7 a.m. and noon on days when they were deemed safe. But with daytime highs now regularly reaching into the 90s, winds gusting up to 35 mph and the relative humidity registering in the single digits for several hours a day, county officials opted to ban open burns a week later until further notice.

Although it has rained several times in Farmington this month, those storms have not produced much moisture. June is typically the driest month at the Four Corners Regional Airport, when it typically receives only 0.3 inches of precipitation, but this June has been parched even by those standards. Through June 28, only 0.19 inches of moisture had fallen at the airport, the last of it coming on June 17.

Among the blazes San Juan County Fire & Rescue has been called upon to battle in recent days was a June 27 fire on County Road 5758 in the Wildhorse Valley subdivision south of U.S. Highway 64 between Farmington and Bloomfield. A news release from the agency said firefighters arrived to find a shed on fire with several adjacent structures and trees threatened, as the blaze was being fanned by high winds.

Fire officials called for 12 adjacent properties to be evacuated, and a shelter was established for evacuees at nearby McGee Park. The blaze was contained in a little more than two hours with one residential structure lost and four outbuildings having been burned. But the fire did not spread to any other residences, according to the release, and no one was injured.

San Juan County Fire & Rescue was assisted in the effort to contain the fire by the Bloomfield Fire Department, the Farmington Fire Department and first responders from a number of other agencies. In all, according to the release, 42 apparatus and 85 first responders were at the scene.

