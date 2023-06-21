More than 300 checks issued so far to displaced workers after closure of power plant

FARMINGTON — State officials say nearly 400 workers who were displaced by the closure of the San Juan Generating Station in 2022 have applied for $20,000 payouts provided under New Mexico’s Energy Transition Act, and more than 300 of them already have a received a check.

According to data provided by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, the state agency administering the Energy Transition Act Displaced Worker Fund, 384 people had applied for the money as of June 16. A total of 329 people had seen their applications approved, and 324 of those already had received a check.

Stacy Johnson, the communications and marketing director for the agency, said many of those applications still were being processed on June 16, and the difference between the number of applications and the number of approvals did not necessarily mean they had been denied.

Sarita Nair, the cabinet secretary for the Department of Workforce Solutions, said during a May 2 news conference that she anticipated that between 400 and 600 displaced workers would apply for the funds. Johnson said the number of people who have applied for the funds and received a check so far have met the agency’s expectations.

Department of Workforce Solutions officials kicked off the opening of the application process on May 2 with an event at the Multipurpose Building at McGee Park in San Juan County. Many of the agency’s staff members were there to walk displaced workers through the application process in an effort to get the $12 million that had been placed in the fund into the hands of those who need it.

Anyone who lives in New Mexico and worked at the San Juan Generating Station or its adjacent coal mine and saw their employment terminated when the two entities were abandoned is eligible to apply, according to the Department of Workforce Solutions. The applications also are open to contractors who serviced the power plant or the mine and saw their employment terminated.

Those who live outside New Mexico are not eligible.

The applications must be completed in person, according to a Department of Workforce Solutions news release. Applicants need to bring with them a driver’s license, state-issued ID or tribal ID, as well as proof of current residence or their residence at the time they were laid off. That would include a gas, electric, water, auto insurance or phone bill that shows their address.

The money in the fund came from the Public Service Company of New Mexico, the primary investor in the power plant, as agreed upon under the terms of the Energy Transition Act adopted by state lawmakers in 2019. The measure provided for the closure of the plant and the mine as the state began its transition toward low-carbon or renewable energy production, according to The Daily Times’ archives.

Visit www.dws.state.nm.us to learn more about how to apply for the funding.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

