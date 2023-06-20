Farmington residents killed in single-car crash at Navajo Lake dam

The Farmington Daily-Times

USA TODAY NETWORK - NEW MEXICO

FARMINGTON — A single-car crash at the dam on Navajo Lake last weekend led to the death of the driver of the vehicle and her passenger.

According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, a 2003 Subaru driven by 31-year-old Rachel Kahwajy, of Farmington, was traveling on N.M. Highway 539 near the intersection with N.M. Highway 511 and approaching a tight curve. Authorities say Kahwajy failed to negotiate a tight curve and drove over a cliff.

Kahwajy was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Her passenger, 53-year-old Glenn Taketa, of Farmington, also was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say they are continuing to investigate the crash.

