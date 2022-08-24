Calendar of events

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 25, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic night led by Efrain Oquita will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The Tico Time Country Festival takes place Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Tico Time River Resort, ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. The event includes live music, line dancing, workshops and art. Visit ticotimecountryfest.com for ticket information.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Theater Ensemble Arts production of "Treasure Island" will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The production continues Sept. 1-3. Tickets are $10 and $12. The Aug. 28 performance is free. Call 505-326-2839.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Focus on Farmington coffee session will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

The TGIF music series continues with a performance by the Ben Gibson Duo at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

"Acts of Compassion & Courage in Times of Darkness," a seminar led by Adelle Chabelski, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free.

The Bloomfield Public Library Book Sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, at the library, 333 S. 1st St. Call 505-632-8315.

A demonstration of a 3D filament and 3D resin printer takes place at noon Friday, Aug. 26, at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3112.

The Backyard Bash at San Juan College takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the athletic fields on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event features booths, outdoor games and a movie. Free with concessions available for purchase. Call 505-566-3403.

The Shawn Arrington Blues Band performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, with a presentation of "The Astronomy of Harry Potter" in the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free, but seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. A free, public stargazing session with telescopes will follow at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

Movie Night returns at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of "Cars." Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

Stillwater performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Chokecherry Canyon Fall Cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Glade Run Recreation Area north of Farmington. Participants are asked to meet at the Brown Springs Campground. Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

A ranger-led tour of the unexcavated ruins of the Aztec East great house will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road. Admission is free, but space is limited. Call 505-334-6174 to reserve a space.

Author Anthony Bartley will sign copies of his new book "Freakshow Summer!" from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-327-4647.

Breezin' performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

The Sandstoners continue the Summer Terrace Concert Series at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Barry Neal and Debbie Praver. Tickets are $25 and include dinner and a show. Call 505-566-1205.

W/Shu, Kiosk and Signal 99 perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

Ryan Woodard continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

Cycles performs at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-326-2337.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

The Caliente Community Chorus fall sign-up takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Henderson Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Registration is $60. Call 505-947-2510.

Eddie Montgomery of the country group Montgomery Gentry performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $24 and $28. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/shows.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

