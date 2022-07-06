Calendar of events

The Makers Market takes place from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 7, at Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic night led by Efrain Oquita will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Craft Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, in the north amphitheater at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a presentation on glass etching. Call 505-566-2204.

"The Pirates of Penzance," a production of the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company, will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show continues throughout July. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for students, seniors and members of the military. Visit fmtn.org or call 505-599-1148.

Movie Night takes place at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of "School of Rock." Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The TGIF music series continues with a performance by Donny Johnson at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

A free demonstration of the epilog laser engrave takes place at noon Friday, July 8, at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-566-3112.

The Music by the Pond fundraiser for the Farmington Chamber of Commerce takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the San Juan Country Club, 5775 Country Club Drive in Farmington. The event features live music by After Midnight, barbecue, games and dancing. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased by calling 505-325-0279.

The Badly Bent perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Aztec Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. in downtown Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-9829.

The Flatwater Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Breezin' performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 9, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Battle at the Border Disc Golf Tournament takes place all day Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. Registration is $75 and $100. Call 505-330-4767.

Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity will hold a dedication ceremony for its latest home at 33 County Road 3319 in Aztec on Crouch Mesa at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 9. The event features a liturgy, recognition of volunteers and sponsors, refreshments, and a tour. Call 970-903-5505.

The Great Futures Ride, benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Juan County, takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Four Corner Harley-Davidson, 6520 E. Main St. in Farmington. Registration is $15 per rider or $20 per couple. Call 314-719-9327.

The July Arts & Crafts Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, on the terrace at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a free performance by Terry Rickard. Call 505-599-1174.

Cowboy karaoke will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-493-8524.

Devil's Dram continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

Three Bad Jacks perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

Dahayoigii, a youth art event, takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, through Thursday, July 14, at the Shiprock Youth Complex. The event is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A story and craft session will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

"The Fisherman and the Turtle," a circus piece featuring acrobatics, juggling, hand balancing, clowning and more, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, July 13, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in the north amphitheater at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Snacks are provided. Call 505-599-1276.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

