Calendar of events

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 30, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic night led by Efrain Oquita will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Where are the Totally Ninja Racoons?, a month-long contest staged by Amy's Bookcase, takes place throughout July at businesses throughout Farmington. Participants are encouraged to pick up a passport and get it stamped at location where they see a Totally Ninja Racoon graphic. All passports must be returned to Amy's Bookcase by 3 p.m. July 30, to be eligible for a prize drawing that takes place later that day. Free. Call 505-327-4647.

The San Juan County Gem & Mineral Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-716-2847.

The TGIF music series continues with a performance by Nina Sasaki at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

The downtown art walk presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council, takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, along Main Street in Farmington. The event includes art showings, vendors and more. Free.

The First Friday Market takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska in Aztec. The event includes vendors and live music, craft beer and pizza.

Karaoke and a live DJ will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-360-5032.

Outdoor Movie Night returns at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, to Graduation Plaza on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington with a free screening of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." Call 505-566-3403.

The John Matthew Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-566-1205.

The Shiprock fireworks display takes place at 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the Shiprock Fairgrounds. Free. Call 505-368-1081.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Jurassic Empire, a touring animatronic dinosaur show, runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568. Call 313-384-8844 or 505-325-5415 to pre-purchase tickets.

An ice cream social presented by the Farmington Museum Foundation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the E3 Children's Museum & Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

A race car and kart show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Alto performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Chevel Shepherd performs a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2, on the lawn of the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Gates open at 5 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and a picnic dinner or take advantage of the food vendors who will be selling concessions on site.

Matt Rupnow continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

Kissmah Brass 2.0 continues the Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 3, on the terrace at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

The City of Farmington fireworks show begins at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, July 3, on Sullivan Hill at the corner of 30th Street and College Boulevard, with the event being simulcast on KWYK-FM 94.9.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

Tommy Bolack's annual fireworks show takes place from the Shannon Bluffs on the B Square Farm in Farmington at 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. Free.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Action Team will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-326-7602.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The City of Bloomfield fireworks display will begin at dusk on Tuesday, July 5, on Bureau of Land Management land west of the B Hill and north of Bloomfield City Hall. Space for viewing is available at the Bloomfield High School parking lots.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, July 6, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

