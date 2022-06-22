Calendar of events

Mike Easterling

Farmington Daily Times

The Rising Legends lecture series continues at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with an appearance by Rachel Mendard, who will be discussing her novel "Game of Strength and Storm." Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 23, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Craft Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., as Jennifer Maker leads participants in creating a lighthouse luminary. Call 505-599-1276 or visit infoway.org.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company production of "The Music Man" continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, through Saturday, June 25, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18. They can be purchased at the Civic Center box office, online at fmtn.org or by phone at 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A disc golf and picnic event will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Lions Wilderness Park, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Kids ages 8 to 13 are invited to play a round of disc golf with the Farmington Recreation Center staff, then stick around for a picnic lunch. Registration is $5. Call 505-599-1184.

The TGIF music series continues with a performance by the Ben Gibson Duo at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484.

Breezin' performs at 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Ringo performs at 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Dine textile artist Venancio Aragon kicks off the 2022 lecture series at Aztec Ruins National Monument with a presentation at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, in the Visitors Center at the monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-6174.

DJ Kaztro performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Water in the Park, a chance for residents to chat with district command officers from the Farmington Police Department and enjoy a cold bottle of water, will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in Berg Park off San Juan Boulevard in Farmington. Free.

The Bloomfield Day of Stories will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Bloomfield Public Library and Bloomfield Cultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. The event features storytellers, live music, yoga, concessions and more. Call 505-632-8315.

The Rising Legends lecture series continues at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with an appearance by Bethany Turner, who will be discussing her novel "The Do-Over." Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

The Mac and Cheese Festival takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event features live music by Breezin', adult beverages, vendors and macaroni and cheese dishes. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington. Call 505-325-3541 for ticket information.

The Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by Rock n' Horse. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Microband performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, to the SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Armon Williams and Steve Marek. Tickets are $25 for dinner and the show. Call 505-566-1205.

Severo Y Grupo Fuego performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Tico Time River Resort ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. Visit ticotimeresort.com for ticket information.

This Time Around performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

A special tour of the unexcavated Aztec East Great House will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 26, at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road. The tour is limited to the first 15 people who register. Participants are advised to bring sturdy walking shoes, plenty of water and sun protection. Call 505-334-6174 to sign up.

Dave Mensch performs at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Dustin Burley continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, June 29, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the north amphitheater at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1260 or visit infoway.org.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@jmoses.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.